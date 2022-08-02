SHANE LOWRY has asked Dublin Airport to find his lost golf clubs.

The Offaly native tweeted a clip with a classic Father Ted reference of Ted and Dougal arguing over an incident with the caption. "Can you help find my missing golf clubs and suitcase @DublinAirport?"



Can you help find my missing golf clubs and suitcase @DublinAirport 👍🏻🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/NgwSpLDd0D — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 2, 2022



Lowry is not the only Irish golfer to lose his clubs at the capital city airport after Leona Maguire ran into problems as well last month.

Last month Maguire intended to fly to Geneva from Dublin but had to do so without her clubs after her apparatus went missing before the tournament.

Tweeting, Maguire said: "Really need help from someone at Dublin Airport or DAA."

"Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take-off."

"FlySWISS & Swissport News have no idea where it is. Need it urgently for EvianChamp major this week."

Dublin Airport were unable to locate the bag and mentioned that the Airline in question would have to solve it.

It read: "Very sorry to hear this, Leona.

"Hopefully your airline is able to advise you soon on the whereabouts of your clubs.

"We do not have access to information regarding baggage as this function is looked after entirely by airlines and their handling partners."

Maguire did find the clubs eventually.