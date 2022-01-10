Simon Zebo and Ben Healy agrees new Munster deals

MUNSTER HAVE continued positive news on the contracts front as the province tied down Simon Zebo and Ben Healy to new deals on Monday

All-time leading try-scorer, Simon Zebo, has signed a new two-year contract with the province through to June 2024, while out-half Ben Healy has agreed on a new one-year deal with Munster.

Zebo returned to Munster after spending three years in France with Racing 92. The Cork native was sent off early on in last weekend’s home defeat to Ulster and has only played four times this season, but has scored two tries for his side.

Simon Zebo has signed a new two-year contract with Munster through to 2024.



Ben Healy agrees new one-year deal.



Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jack Daly, and Diarmuid Barron all sign two-year deals. — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) January 10, 2022

He was also part of the successful November Test series last year, but didn't add to his tally of 35.

Zebo will be looking to improve on his 148 appearances and 62 tries for the province.

Meanwhile, out-half Ben Healy opted to sign a one-year deal with Munster. Healy received approaches from Scottish side Glasgow Warriors, but his new deal will keep him with the province until 2023 at least.

The 22-year-old is highly rated and is also Scotland-qualified.

In other news Munster have new two-year deals for loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman, hooker Diarmuid Barron,, tighthead prop Keynan Knox, and back row Jack Daly.

The American joined Munster from the Leinster academy in 2017 and has gone on to make 57 senior appearances, while Knox, a South African, has now racked up 20 Munster caps.

Tipperary native Barron is also on the 20-cap mark and has impressed this season, while Castleisland RFC product Daly has made four senior appearances.