'This is a statement' – Ireland to show support of LGBT rights with rainbow flag kit for USA friendly

THE Republic of Ireland will wear a kit bearing the rainbow flag colours of the LGBT community when they take on USA in Saturday's friendly at Aviva Stadium.

The numbers on the back of each Ireland player's jersey will feature rainbow colours instead of the traditional white, in a show of solidarity with LGBT people.

The FAI shared an image of the kit on Twitter, writing: "The back of tomorrow’s match kit. Not just a number, this is a statement. Ireland, supporting #LGBT rights."

Saturday's match will be international stalwart John O'Shea's final appearance for Ireland as he calls time on his 17-year career.

The Waterford native, 37, will have amassed an incredible 117 caps for the Boys in Green – having made his international debut against Croatia in 2001.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke looks set to earn his second cap for Ireland after debuting as a subsitute in Monday's 2-0 defeat to France.