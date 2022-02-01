Tipperary hurling great Padraic Maher hangs up his boots due to medical reasons.

TIPPERARY VETERAN Padraic Maher has followed his teammates and chosen the path of retirement. The 32-year-old has hung up his boots on the basis of medical grounds.

Like Brendan Maher, the other Maher joins his namesake on the sidelines. The only hurlers left from the 2010 Tipp 2010 panel are Seamus Callanan, Noel McGrath and Patrick Maher.

The three-time All-Ireland won minor titles in 2006 and 2007, and won Munster titles in minor and U21 categories in ’07, ’08 and ’10.

He played a central role in three Liam MacCarthy lifts in 2010, 2016 and 2019.

Maher had a glittering career and won six All-Stars in various different roles for his county. His wins came in 2009 (full-back), 2011 (wing-back), 2014 (center-back), 2016 (wing-back), 2017 (wing-back) and 2019 (wing-back). He also captained Tipperary twice in 2017 and 2018.

The Sarsfield man also won Hurler of the Year in 2011 and 2016,

He didn't just have a stellar career for his county, his club side also came with many honors. At his club Thurles Sarsfield Maher won seven county senior titles and a list of others in hurling or football.

Maher released a statement through Tipperary GAA which said

“It is not the end I would have wished for, but the time has come for me to announce my retirement from hurling.

“Unfortunately, I recently received medical advice regarding a neck injury, and I have been advised to step away from contact sport. It is heartbreaking to have to make this decision, but it’s the most important one for me and my health moving forward.

“Representing Tipperary has been my lifelong dream and I am truly honored and privileged to have played for Tipperary for 13 seasons. I have made some truly great friends and met some great people. I have made memories that will stick with me for the rest of my days.

“While I truly wished this could have lasted a bit longer, I am glad that I can look back and know that I gave everything I had for the blue and gold jersey.”

Within, he had a special word for his club: “What can I say about my beloved club Thurles Sarsfields. What you have all done for my career is unbelievable. The support I received, the great years on the field and the memories we have, I will cherish for the rest of my days. While I might not get to put on that famous blue jersey anymore, I will never be too far away from ‘The Outside Field’.”

A very sad day for our club, Tipperary and hurling supporters around the country as we learned of Pádraic Maher's retirement. The man has been an unbelievable servant for both club and county and will go down as one of our all time greats. Thanks Pádraic!

Chairman Joe Kennedy gave his thoughts

“The news that Padraic Maher is retiring on health issues will be greeted with great disappointment by all followers of the Blue and Gold,”

“Padraic has been one of Tipperary’s most consistent performers over many years and has been a true leader of Tipperary senior hurlers with many inspiring performances. He was always a man for the big day and often gave his best performance for both club and county in championship finals.

“On the field he displayed tremendous courage and tenacity and was never found wanting in the heat of battle. He will be remembered as one of the greatest Tipperary hurlers and on behalf of all Tipperary followers I wish him well in his retirement. Thank you Padraic.”

Jonathan Cullen, Tipperary PRO said,

“You were a true leader a warrior and an inspiration to so many over the course of your career.”