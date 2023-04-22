URC: Sam Prendergast starts again for Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED THEIR team to face the Vodacom Bulls in the final game of the United Rugby Championship. Five changes have been made from last week’s win over Emirates Lions.

Leo Cullen has selected a youthful side that contains the likes of Ireland U20 Grand Slam winner Sam Prendergast again.

The Leinster academy starlet starts as Leinster's 10. Alongside him Nick McCarthy gets the nod as Leinster's other halfback.

Cullen has also gone with a back three of Chris Cosgrove, Tommy O'Brien, and Dave Kearney to face the South Africans.

Liam Turner and Ben Brownlee keep their place in the midfield.

In the front pack Ed Byrne captains the side. Tadgh McElroy and Thomas Clarkson also start there.

Alex Soroka and James Culhane start in the second row.

The side is finally completed by a backrow of James Culhane, Will Connors and Max Deegan.

The game kicks-off 3pm Irish time. You can watch it live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.

On the bench, Liam Molony and Conor O’Tighearnaigh are in line to make their Leinster debuts, while Temi Lasisi is set for his first appearance of the season.

📥 | 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙣...



Here is your #LeinsterRugby team to face @BlueBullsRugby in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon in the final #BKTURC regular season match of the campaign.#BULvLEI #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/d2oirMignw — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 21, 2023

Leinster team

Fullback: 15 Chris Cosgrave

Winger: 14 Tommy O’Brien

Centres: 13 Liam Turner, 12. Ben Brownlee

Winger: 11. Dave Kearney

Outhalf: 10 Sam Prendergast , Scrum half: 9 Nick McCarthy

Front row: 1. Ed Byrne(C), 2. Tadgh McElroy 3. Thomas Clarkson

Second row: 4. Alex Soroka, 5. James Culhane

Back row: 6. James Culhane 7. Will Connors 8. Max Deegan

Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Michael Milne, 18. Temi Lasisi, 19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh, 20. Liam Molony, 21. Ben Murphy, 22. Charlie Tector, 23. Rob Russell