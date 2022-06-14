US Open:Tee times for the Irish golfers for round 1 and 2 at the Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts
Sport

US Open:Tee times for the Irish golfers for round 1 and 2 at the Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts

The US Open at the Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts starts this Thursday (June 16-19) 

Three Irish golfers are in action at the one of the oldest golf courses in the United States. 

While the PGA Tour has chosen to suspend players involved with LIV, the United States Golf Association, which runs the US Open, has welcomed the likes of Phil Mickelson and the likes of Dustin Johnson to the event. 

Mickelson will tee off alongside Offaly native Shane Lowry at 18.47. 

Last week's Candian Open winner Rory Mcllroy begins at hole 10 alongside 2021 Master's champion Hideki Matsuyama 

Here are the tee times for Seamus Power, Lowry and Mcllroy for round's 1 and 2.  

Round one - Thursday, 16 June (all times BST) 

Starting on hole 1 

18:25 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Seamus Power (Ire), Min Woo Lee (Aus) 

18:47 Phil Mickelson (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Louis Oosthuizen (SA) 

Starting on hole 10 

12:40 Rory McIlroy (NI), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US) 

Round two - Friday, 17 June (all times BST) 

Starting on hole 1 

18:25 Rory McIlroy (NI), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US) 

Starting on hole 10 

12:40Joohyung Kim (Kor), Seamus Power (Ire), Min Woo Lee (Aus) 

13:02 Phil Mickelson (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Louis Oosthuizen (SA) 

