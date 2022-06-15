Vera Pauw's team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying game is out, Stephanie Roche returns after 3 years
Sport

Vera Pauw's team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying game is out, Stephanie Roche returns after 3 years

THE REPUBLIC OF of Ireland Women’s National Team will bring 27 players to Georgia for their next 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying game in Group A on Monday, June 27th. This is a rearranged fixture from September 17, 2021, when COVID restrictions were in place. It was agreed that Ireland would host Georgia on November 30, 2021 (which they won 11-0) and then travel to Georgia in June, 2022. Pauw has given a first senior call-up to goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon, who joined Durham WFC in the English Championship last season, while defender Diane Caldwell returns after missing the draw away to Sweden in April.

Peamount United forward Stephanie Roche is recalled to the squad for the first time since November 2019, when she earned her 55th senior cap in the draw away to Greece.

Back in March, Roche indicated her desire to return to the national team after a long spell away from the team.

Roche’s responsed to 2FM’s Game On and said: "I’ve been on standby for about a year and a half now so I don’t know," was Roche said

"I’ve always kind of been that player, I've always tried to remain professional. Disappointing to take (not being involved) but obviously you always have to persevere.

"Something that I always say to young players even who I'm playing with now at Peamount is that there might be times when you don’t get your call-up but you got to prove people wrong, keep doing the right things,

The Wexford Youths duo of Aoibheann Clancy and Ellen Molloy are unavailable due to sitting their Leaving Certificate exams, while injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Campbell, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan and Kyra Carusa.

There are seven current SSE Airtricity Women’s National League players included, while another 10 players previously featured in the League. In order to build up the players’ fitness, with most now in their off-season, Pauw recently organised two games against boys teams to replace the regular Home-Based Training Sessions at the FAI National Training Centre.

The squad will depart Dublin on Wednesday afternoon – after undergoing a light training session – headed for Antalya, Turkey for a training camp. On Sunday, June 19th, they take on Philippines in an International Friendly game, which will be live streamed on FAI TV. On Saturday, June 25th, Ireland will arrive in Tbilisi to step up preparations for the qualifier against Georgia, which will be live on RTÉ2 and worldwide on the RTÉ Player.

Republic of Ireland WNT SquadGoalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham)Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne) INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLYPhilippines v Republic of IrelandSunday, June 19thBellis Sports Centre, Antalya, TurkeyKO 16:00 (18:00 local time)LIVE on FAI TV YouTube 2023 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER – GROUP AGeorgia v Republic of IrelandMonday, June 27thTengiz Burjanadze Stadium, Gori, GeorgiaKO 17:00 (20:00 local time)LIVE on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player Worldwide#GEOIRL | #COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE

See More: FAI, Ireland, Ireland Women's

Related

Jayson Molumby reveals Ireland squad are fully behind manager Stephen Kenny after Nations League win
Sport 3 days ago

Jayson Molumby reveals Ireland squad are fully behind manager Stephen Kenny after Nations League win

By: Gerard Donaghy

Preview | Republic of Ireland v Scotland UEFA Nations League
Sport 4 days ago

Preview | Republic of Ireland v Scotland UEFA Nations League

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nathan Collins believes that losing 1-0 to Armenia could be the fire that Ireland need to kick on in the Nations League
Sport 1 week ago

Nathan Collins believes that losing 1-0 to Armenia could be the fire that Ireland need to kick on in the Nations League

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Over 1.1 million children and families to benefit from RTÉ Toy Show Appeal Grants
News 2 hours ago

Over 1.1 million children and families to benefit from RTÉ Toy Show Appeal Grants

By: Irish Post

Ireland's U21 team were beaten 4-1 by Italy on Tuesday
Sport 3 hours ago

Ireland's U21 team were beaten 4-1 by Italy on Tuesday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

US Open:Tee times for the Irish golfers for round 1 and 2 at the Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts
Sport 20 hours ago

US Open:Tee times for the Irish golfers for round 1 and 2 at the Brookline Country Club in Massachusetts

By: Conor O'Donoghue

President Michael D Higgins describes Ireland's housing crisis as a 'great, great failure'
News 21 hours ago

President Michael D Higgins describes Ireland's housing crisis as a 'great, great failure'

By: Connell McHugh

No longer a green and pleasant land
Comment 21 hours ago

No longer a green and pleasant land

By: Joe Horgan