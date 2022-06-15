Vera Pauw's team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying game is out, Stephanie Roche returns after 3 years

THE REPUBLIC OF of Ireland Women’s National Team will bring 27 players to Georgia for their next 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying game in Group A on Monday, June 27th.



This is a rearranged fixture from September 17, 2021, when COVID restrictions were in place. It was agreed that Ireland would host Georgia on November 30, 2021 (which they won 11-0) and then travel to Georgia in June, 2022.



Pauw has given a first senior call-up to goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon, who joined Durham WFC in the English Championship last season, while defender Diane Caldwell returns after missing the draw away to Sweden in April.



Peamount United forward Stephanie Roche is recalled to the squad for the first time since November 2019, when she earned her 55th senior cap in the draw away to Greece.

Back in March, Roche indicated her desire to return to the national team after a long spell away from the team.

Roche’s responsed to 2FM’s Game On and said: "I’ve been on standby for about a year and a half now so I don’t know," was Roche said

"I’ve always kind of been that player, I've always tried to remain professional. Disappointing to take (not being involved) but obviously you always have to persevere.

"Something that I always say to young players even who I'm playing with now at Peamount is that there might be times when you don’t get your call-up but you got to prove people wrong, keep doing the right things,

The Wexford Youths duo of Aoibheann Clancy and Ellen Molloy are unavailable due to sitting their Leaving Certificate exams, while injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Campbell, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett, Leanne Kiernan and Kyra Carusa.

There are seven current SSE Airtricity Women’s National League players included, while another 10 players previously featured in the League.



In order to build up the players’ fitness, with most now in their off-season, Pauw recently organised two games against boys teams to replace the regular Home-Based Training Sessions at the FAI National Training Centre.

The squad will depart Dublin on Wednesday afternoon – after undergoing a light training session – headed for Antalya, Turkey for a training camp. On Sunday, June 19th, they take on Philippines in an International Friendly game, which will be live streamed on FAI TV.



On Saturday, June 25th, Ireland will arrive in Tbilisi to step up preparations for the qualifier against Georgia, which will be live on RTÉ2 and worldwide on the RTÉ Player.

Important few weeks ahead for us! Can’t wait to get going on Sunday🇮🇪 https://t.co/6mYMxyhE2x — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) June 15, 2022



Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham)

Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)





INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

Philippines v Republic of Ireland

Sunday, June 19th

Bellis Sports Centre, Antalya, Turkey

KO 16:00 (18:00 local time)

LIVE on FAI TV YouTube



2023 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFIER – GROUP A

Georgia v Republic of Ireland

Monday, June 27th

Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium, Gori, Georgia

KO 17:00 (20:00 local time)

LIVE on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player Worldwide

#GEOIRL | #COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE