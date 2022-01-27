Women's Six Nations and TikTok join together to create historic partnership for first time ever

THE WOMEN'S Six Nations will for the first time ever have a title partner as part of its name. The competition will now be known as the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

The social media platform has gone from strenght to strenght in recent years and are now planning a ‘significant’ promotional campaign to get behind the tournament and to drive audience growth.

The Six Nations issued a statement saying:

“The investment from TikTok will be felt by each Union. Whilst not limited to the Women’s game, this partnership will help each Union continue to develop this area of the game. In doing so, exposure for the women’s game, engagement, participation and major growth are all ambitions of this partnership.

“This is a seminal moment for the Women’s game, and testament to the commitment of Six Nations Rugby and all six Unions, to identify a partner that shares the passion for the development of Women’s rugby.”

Tik Tok won't only be a sponsorship for the women's format, the company will also become the official partner of the Guinness Six Nations and Autumn Nations Series.

In 2020 TikTok generated an estimated $1.9 billion revenue in 2020, a 457% increase year-on-year. It also had 837 million monthly active users in Q2 2020 and is expected to reach 1 billion by Q4 2020.

We *love* the sound of the #TikTokWomensSixNations 🙌🤩 pic.twitter.com/SfZHuG6jEe — TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) January 27, 2022

In China, TikTok is accessed by over 600 million users daily. It's rugby coverage has amassed more than 5.1 billion views

Commenting on the partnership between Six Nations Rugby and TikTok, Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said:

“The significance of our partnership with TikTok cannot be understated.

“TikTok shares our ambitions for providing fans with the best possible experience and has the perfect platform for fans to access and engage with rugby throughout the year. Complementing this is the collective aim of giving the sport a global shop window to reach new and existing fans and put the likes of the Women’s game in front of more people.”

Rich Waterworth, General Manager, Europe, TikTok, added: “TikTok is the perfect platform for sports fandom and entertainment, and we are tremendously excited to be partnering with Six Nations Rugby for the next four years.

“The fast growth of sporting talent, fan communities, sports trends and commentary on TikTok makes the platform a compelling place to engage new and existing audiences for Six Nations Rugby, bringing the spirit and passion of these iconic tournaments to our diverse and creative community.

“We’re especially delighted to be the title sponsor of what is now the TikTok Women’s Six Nations; as a platform that’s built around inclusion, we are passionate about giving an equal footing to men’s and women’s sport.”

The women's format will start in on the 26th of March. Ireland will start of the campaign against Wales at home.