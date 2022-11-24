Ryanair announce two new Mediterranean services from Shannon Airport

TWO NEW Mediterranean services have been secured by Shannon Airport to Naples and Porto with Ryanair.

The two exciting new destinations to Naples in Italy, and Porto in Portugal, will begin operating from Shannon in Summer ‘23.

The new twice weekly services will run on Wednesdays and Sundays for both destinations.

This brings the total number of routes operated by Ryanair at Shannon Airport next summer to 26, and over 180 weekly flights – a 35% capacity growth on its Summer ‘22 offering.

Welcoming today’s announcement, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said:

"This is fantastic news for our passengers and another win for Shannon Airport, due to the hard work of our Aviation Development team.

"Porto is a great coastal city with incredible history, while Naples offers so much to see and do, and opens opportunities for passengers to explore the wonderful Amalfi coastline.

"These destinations will provide further connectivity for Shannon and the region, and highlights Shannon’s continued growth since the pandemic.

"Today’s announcement is also extremely encouraging for our tourism industry across the region and along the Wild Atlantic Way, and these services will complement the exciting variety of destinations Shannon Airport has to offer for Summer ‘23."

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

"With Easter and Summer ’23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our customers in the mid-west of the country with the addition of a further 2 new routes – Naples and Porto – to our Summer ‘23 schedule for Shannon, delivering over 180 weekly flights across an unbeatable selection of 26 exciting must-see sunny hotspots and vibrant city break destinations across Europe."

The news follows a further boost for Shannon last month, during the 35-year anniversary celebration of Ryanair operations from Shannon Airport.

The airline announced a third based aircraft for Shannon and two new services to Beziers in the South of France and Newcastle in the UK for Summer ‘23.

The bumper summer schedule follows Shannon Airport’s biggest ever Ryanair winter schedule which currently operates 60 flights per week to a mix of sun, ski, and city break destinations.

For the past 35 years, Ryanair has successfully operated from Shannon carrying over 18 million passengers to date and promoting important rural development by investing heavily in the region, incl. the recent opening of its €10 million 3-bay heavy maintenance facility at Shannon creating over 200 new high-skill jobs in Clare.

To book holidays or city breaks from Shannon Airport visit www.flyshannon.ie