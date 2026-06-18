Two new hotels set to be built in Belfast city centre

TWO new hotels are set to be built in Belfast city centre after the local council granted planning permission.

The first will see a fast food restaurant, retail and office space at Lindsay House in Callendar Street converted into a 76-bedroom hotel, with ground floor bar and restaurant.

The second will see an office and retail space in Rosemary Street transformed into a 30-bedroom hotel.

Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee gave the green light to the projects at a meeting held this week.

They also approved plans for two new nursing homes to be established in the city.

Permission was granted for a 156-bedroom nursing home accommodation at Cromac Place, which is the site of a former Halifax building.

Plans have also been approved to convert office space at the Grade B1 listed building Netherleigh House, a former headquarters for the Department of the Economy, to provide residential and nursing care facilities.

The conversion will include an extension to existing office block and build of 36 assisted living apartments over two four-storey blocks

“We have had a range planning applications through Planning Committee this month which will benefit our residents and visitors alike, through the provision of much needed accommodation in our city,” Councillor Ryan Murphy, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee, said this week.

“It’s great to see plans approved that will further enhance Belfast’s tourism infrastructure, increasing accommodation capacity and providing visitors with a wider range of hotel options.”

He added: “The approval of two new residential care facilities, is also good news for local residents.

“These facilities will help meet the growing demand for care services and ensure that more people can access quality care services and further the council’s agenda of supporting older people in our communities.”

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