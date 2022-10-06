Preview| Molde vs Shamrock Rovers details for tonight's game
Uncategorized

Preview| Molde vs Shamrock Rovers details for tonight's game

Gent , Belgium - 15 September 2022; Shamrock Rovers supporters before the UEFA Europa Conference League Group F match between Gent and Shamrock Rovers at KAA Gent Stadium in Gent, Belgium. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers will take on Norwegian side Molde tonight in the third game of the Europa Conference League.  

Stephen Bradley's side face a difficult test in the Norway tonight (5.45pm Irish time) 

Rovers will also be looking for their first one in the tournament after failing to pick up a single point in the group this year

Here are details for the game 

Dublin , Ireland - 11 September 2022; Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Date

6th October

Kickoff 

5.45pm

Venue

Aker Stadion (Norway)

TV Station

Virgin Media three and BT Sport 4 will show the game from 5.30

Who are Molde

Molde Fotballklubb is a professional football club based in Molde, Norway, that competes in Eliteserien, the top flight of Norwegian football

They have won Norway's premier divison 4 times in their history. This was 2011201220142019.

Famous faces that have come from the club are Ole Gunnar Solskjær , Erling Haaland

What do Rover get with a win or a draw tonight

€166,000 for every draw in the group.

€500,000 minium for a win in the group.

What has Stephen Bradley said

It’s going to be tough for us”, Bradley said. “They’re top of their league and we know Bodo/Glimt, who are in second and are a serious team, so, it shows you the level these are at.

“But I said it from the start, these are best team in the group. I watched them lose to Djurgardens but I still feel they’re the better team.

“We have to improve on what we did in Gent. We can’t start that way and expect to win the game. Against these teams, once you give the ball away, you’re chasing the game and they just wait to pick you off.”

Possible starting lineup

Molde possible starting lineup:
Karlstrom; Bjornbak, Haugan, Risa; Linnes, Breivik, Mannsverk, Hussain, Lovik; Brynhildsen, Bolly

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:
Mannus; Gannon, Cleary, Grace; Finn, O'Neill, Watts, Kavanagh; Burke, Gaffney, Byrne

Odds

https://www.oddschecker.com/football/europa-conference-league/molde-v-shamrock-rovers/winner

See More: 1990 London Senior Football Championship, Europa Conference League, Football, Shamrock Rovers

Related

Roy Keane isn't happy with Manchester United's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo after the 6-3 loss against Manchester City
Uncategorized 2 days ago

Roy Keane isn't happy with Manchester United's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo after the 6-3 loss against Manchester City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Search for remains of Keith Bennett restarts following discovery of 'site of interest'
Uncategorized 5 days ago

Search for remains of Keith Bennett restarts following discovery of 'site of interest'

By: Irish Post

Nine of the best things about autumn in Ireland
Life & Style 4 weeks ago

Nine of the best things about autumn in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Latest

Upcoming TV and final day fixtures confirmed for SSE Airtricity Premier Division have been announced
Sport 17 minutes ago

Upcoming TV and final day fixtures confirmed for SSE Airtricity Premier Division have been announced

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Settlement reached between Alec Baldwin and family of Halyna Hutchins over on-set death
Entertainment 19 minutes ago

Settlement reached between Alec Baldwin and family of Halyna Hutchins over on-set death

By: Connell McHugh

Dublin woman arrested in South Africa over murders of two Irish friends in 2014
News 36 minutes ago

Dublin woman arrested in South Africa over murders of two Irish friends in 2014

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's WNT are keen to highlight the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness
Sport 17 hours ago

Ireland's WNT are keen to highlight the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Greenpeace protestors interrupt Prime Minister's speech at Tory party conference
News 19 hours ago

Greenpeace protestors interrupt Prime Minister's speech at Tory party conference

By: Connell McHugh