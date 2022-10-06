Preview| Molde vs Shamrock Rovers details for tonight's game

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers will take on Norwegian side Molde tonight in the third game of the Europa Conference League.

Stephen Bradley's side face a difficult test in the Norway tonight (5.45pm Irish time)

Rovers will also be looking for their first one in the tournament after failing to pick up a single point in the group this year

Here are details for the game

Date

6th October

Kickoff

5.45pm

Venue

Aker Stadion (Norway)

TV Station

Virgin Media three and BT Sport 4 will show the game from 5.30

Who are Molde

Molde Fotballklubb is a professional football club based in Molde, Norway, that competes in Eliteserien, the top flight of Norwegian football

They have won Norway's premier divison 4 times in their history. This was 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019.

Famous faces that have come from the club are Ole Gunnar Solskjær , Erling Haaland

What do Rover get with a win or a draw tonight

€166,000 for every draw in the group.

€500,000 minium for a win in the group.

🟢 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🟢



🆚 Molde

🏆 UEFA Europa Conference League

📍 Aker Stadion

⌚️ 6:45pm / 5:45pm (Irish Time)

📺 Virgin Media Three & BT Sport 4



𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐬 ☘️#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/S0Ddfv7M6F — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) October 6, 2022

What has Stephen Bradley said

It’s going to be tough for us”, Bradley said. “They’re top of their league and we know Bodo/Glimt, who are in second and are a serious team, so, it shows you the level these are at.

“But I said it from the start, these are best team in the group. I watched them lose to Djurgardens but I still feel they’re the better team.

“We have to improve on what we did in Gent. We can’t start that way and expect to win the game. Against these teams, once you give the ball away, you’re chasing the game and they just wait to pick you off.”

Possible starting lineup

Molde possible starting lineup:

Karlstrom; Bjornbak, Haugan, Risa; Linnes, Breivik, Mannsverk, Hussain, Lovik; Brynhildsen, Bolly

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

Mannus; Gannon, Cleary, Grace; Finn, O'Neill, Watts, Kavanagh; Burke, Gaffney, Byrne

Odds

