All aboard for some TLICN networking fun in the capital
Enjoying the event (l-r) Bridget Geoghegan, Carmel Chambers, Maureen Boyle, Kathleen O’Shea, Kerry Buckingham and Kathleen O’Hare (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The London Irish Construction Network’s (TLICN) annual cruise along the River Thames recently took place.

TLICN Directors Frank O’Hare, Sean Daly, Niall O’Dowd and Con O’Sullivan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

A large number of TLICN members and their guests were in attendance.

Pictured l-r Mark Newton, Ian Wright, Steve Burkin, John Brerton, Frank O’Hare, Nigel Coan and Les Edgar (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photograpy)

They set sail from Westminster Pier aboard the MV Avontuur IV for a four-hour cruise, taking in the wonderful views of London old and new.

Ash O’Sullivan (Kensington Traders) and Aoife O’Hare (Sotheby’s Real Estate) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

It was a great evening and a thoroughly enjoyable occasion for networking.

Seamus Keenan and Lisa Devine (Keenwood Construction) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

TLICN was formed in 2009 by a group of dedicated Irish businessmen, all of whom were involved in the construction industry in London, with the objective of creating and encouraging new business for all members within the network.

