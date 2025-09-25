Sisk wins contract to deliver new student village accommodation at UCD

CONSTRUCTION firm Sisk has been named as the main contractor for a project to build new student accommodation at University College Dublin (UCD).

The global firm, which is headquartered in Dublin, will deliver 493 new student accommodation beds at the university’s Belfield campus.

Ireland’s Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Lawless has confirmed the allocation of €67m in state funding to support the project, which was announced this week.

"This significant investment reflects the Government's ongoing commitment to making higher education more accessible,” Minister Lawless said.

“By supporting the development of new student accommodation at UCD, we are helping to meet the growing demand for student housing, while also investing in a long-term solution that ensures students from all backgrounds have access to affordable, high-quality places to live today, tomorrow, and well into the future."

Ken Aherne, Managing Director at Sisk, said the firm is “proud to be partnering with UCD” to deliver “much-needed student accommodation” on the Belfield campus.

“In doing so, we are not only addressing the growing demand for student housing, but also actively supporting the objectives of the Government’s National Development Plan. Together, we aim to create high-quality, sustainable accommodation that leaves a lasting positive impact on the university campus,” he added.

In line with the projects requirements, 30 per cent of the newly-built beds will be made available for use by students in National Access Plan priority groupings or categories of students eligible for support at a discounted rate of rent.

“This Government funding towards the next development phase of on-campus accommodation at Belfield is a significant milestone in the provision of much-needed places to match rising demand year after year, and importantly, it will support UCD in providing on-campus accommodation to those students in most need,” UCD President, Professor Orla Feely said.