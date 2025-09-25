Kerry launches cutting edge biotech centre in Germany

IRISH food firm Kerry Group has launched a new facility in Germany which will explore cutting edge innovations around food, drinks and pharmaceuticals.

The multinational company, which is headquartered in Tralee, Co. Kerry, has established a new biotechnology centre in Leipzig.

The Kerry Biotechnology Centre, which was officially opened this week, will focus on “the development of innovative biotech solutions across food, beverage, and pharma applications”, the firm states.

“New capabilities in biotechnology are opening the field to discoveries and opportunities for innovative market solutions that can increase efficiencies across a range of food production processes, overcome ingredient scarcity, and create products tailored to precise needs - improving human health and product functionality,” the firm explained.

Leipzig was chosen as the location for the new facility, due to the “exceptional biotechnology skills base and research cluster that has developed in the city”, Kerry Group confirmed.

The company c-LEcta, which was acquired by Kerry in 2022 for its specialist capabilities in enzymes and biotechnology, was founded in 2004 as a spin-out from the University of Leipzig.

Kerry's biotechnology research and production infrastructure currently spans three continents, but it is led and co-ordinated from Kerry's Global Innovation Centre in Co. Kildare.

The new site in Leipzig will be directed by c-LEcta founder Dr Marc Struhalla.

"Biotechnology solutions present a new horizon of innovation and opportunity for global food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets,” Kerry CEO, Edmond Scanlon said.

“Kerry's existing portfolio of biotech capabilities, which has been built up over the past 20 years, together with this new Biotechnology Centre, enables us to play a leading role in bringing the next generation of discoveries in this space to market, supporting our

customers, as they meet consumer needs for sustainable nutrition,” he added.