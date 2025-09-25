Kerry launches cutting edge biotech centre in Germany
Business

Kerry launches cutting edge biotech centre in Germany

IRISH food firm Kerry Group has launched a new facility in Germany which will explore cutting edge innovations around food, drinks and pharmaceuticals.

The multinational company, which is headquartered in Tralee, Co. Kerry, has established a new biotechnology centre in Leipzig.

The Kerry Biotechnology Centre, which was officially opened this week, will focus on “the development of innovative biotech solutions across food, beverage, and pharma applications”, the firm states.

Pictured (l-r) at the launch, Ronan Moloney, Marc Struhalla, Catherine Keogh, Albert McQuaid, Marcelo Marques (Pic: Kerry Group)

“New capabilities in biotechnology are opening the field to discoveries and opportunities for innovative market solutions that can increase efficiencies across a range of food production processes, overcome ingredient scarcity, and create products tailored to precise needs - improving human health and product functionality,” the firm explained.

Leipzig was chosen as the location for the new facility, due to the “exceptional biotechnology skills base and research cluster that  has developed in the city”, Kerry Group confirmed.

The company c-LEcta, which was acquired by Kerry in 2022 for its specialist capabilities in enzymes and biotechnology, was founded in 2004 as a spin-out from the University of Leipzig.

Guests receive a tour of the new Kerry Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig (Pic: Kerry Group)

Kerry's biotechnology research and production infrastructure currently spans three continents, but it is led and co-ordinated from Kerry's Global Innovation Centre in Co. Kildare.

The new site in Leipzig will be directed by c-LEcta founder Dr Marc Struhalla.

"Biotechnology solutions present a new horizon of innovation and opportunity for global food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets,” Kerry CEO, Edmond Scanlon said.

“Kerry's existing portfolio of biotech capabilities, which has been built up over the past 20 years, together with this new Biotechnology Centre, enables us to play a leading role in bringing the next generation of discoveries in this space to market, supporting our
customers, as they meet consumer needs for sustainable nutrition,” he added.

See More: Biotechnology, Germany, Kerry Group, Leipzig, Tralee

Related
Business 1 day ago

Leading Irish healthcare firm enjoys double celebration on 55th anniversary

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

British fire security services provider acquires Cork-based fire safety firm

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Dublin Port reports over €35m profit despite operational challenges

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
News 17 hours ago

Young Cork girl sets up fundraiser to raise money for charity that supported her late sister

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

'Manipulative' Co. Antrim man jailed over sexual activity with a child family member

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Irish presidential race tightens to final three candidates

By: Mark Murphy

News 21 hours ago

New data shows people in Ireland are on average nearly 27 years old when they leave home

By: Mark Murphy

News 22 hours ago

British and Irish governments appoint independent expert for paramilitary disbandment

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Support dog released from Northern Irish prison following public backlash

By: Mark Murphy