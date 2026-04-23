German business successfully operating in Ireland for 60 years celebrated in Dublin

A GERMAN business which is thriving in Dublin was visited by German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul this week.

The diplomat was in the Irish capital to meet with Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee.

The pair visited Siemens Healthineers, a German-founded medical technology company which has had a presence in Swords since 1966, to celebrate the “success” of Irish-German business collaboration.

At their Dublin site, the firm manufactures haematology and immunoassay analysers, which use advanced technologies - including laser optics, mechatronics, robotics and bio-chemistry processes - to diagnose multiple health conditions from a single blood sample.

"In addition to manufacturing, Swords employees support the continuous innovation of current and new products and the development of laboratory automation software, exported to more than 50 countries," the firm states.

“The German-Irish relationship is built around highly successful and dynamic trade and business exchanges,” Ms McEntee said following their visit.

“Germany is Ireland’s largest trading partner in the European Union and our third largest trading partner globally,” she added.

“I am pleased to note that Irish companies employ almost 60,000 people in Germany, and German companies employ nearly 30,000 people in Ireland.

“This Government has invested significantly in our relationship with Germany, through our Embassy in Berlin as well as Consulates in Frankfurt and, more recently, in Munich, and this investment really shows in the strength of our bilateral exchanges.”

Ms McEntee also used the visit to discuss Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the EU Council and the strength of Ireland’s bilateral relationship with Germany.

“At a political level, our engagement has never been stronger, with the Taoiseach having just returned from a substantive meeting with the Chancellor in Berlin last week,” Ms McEntee said.

“Germany will be our indispensable partner during our upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union and I look forward to working closely with Minister Wadephul and his colleagues in driving forward a positive European agenda,” she added.

Ongoing international conflicts, including those in the Middle East, were also discussed.

"Both Ireland and Germany are strong supporters of the implementation of the two-State-solution," Ms McEntee said.

“It is vital to ensure that its viability is preserved so that the goal of a peaceful future for Palestinians and Israelis can be achieved," she added.

“There must be no de facto annexation of the West Bank, and settlement expansion and settler violence must be halted.

“We took the opportunity to discuss how Ireland, Germany and the EU can work towards achieving this goal. Minister Wadephul and I were completely agreed on this point.”

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