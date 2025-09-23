Irish electric vehicle start-up secures certification for US market

AN Irish electric vehicle charging start-up has seen its product certified for sale in the US market.

Go Eve’s fast charging ‘DockChain' system has achieved a patent for the North American market the firm revealed this week.

“Certification to North American electrical standards is a pivotal milestone for Go Eve and DockChain,” said Go Eve CEO Hugh Sheehy.

“DockChain rewrites the economics of DC fast charging, enabling more parking bays to access rapid charging from a single power source,” he added.

“That means drivers spend less time waiting, and operators can deploy infrastructure faster and at lower cost.”

With certification to the nation's UL 2202 standard and production now in place in the US, the firm is now moving from small deployments to scaling across North America.

“Integration is seamless, we’re already working with top DC charger brands and expanding our distribution and installer network to meet growing fleet demand, including partnerships with Uptime, Mid Cour, and the Merlin Group, which connects us with major last-mile operators,” Mr Sheehy confirmed.

A joint University College Dublin (UCD) and Imperial College London spin-out, Go Eve was founded in 2021 by Mr Sheehy, John Goodbody, Professor Robert Shorten, Dr Pietro Ferraro and Andrew Cullen.

The technology behind their product was originally invented by a team of academics and researchers led by Professor Shorten at the UCD School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Professor Shorten subsequently moved to the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial where the technology was further advanced by him and his team.

Their DockChain technology removes queues and waiting times for electric vehicle charging.

“Thanks to our manufacturing partner, Goodwill Integrated Solutions, we’re ready to deliver at scale,” Mr Sheehy said.

“Certification clears the way for large-scale adoption and gives our customers complete confidence as they electrify their fleets, workplaces, and parking facilities,” he added.

Karl Schneider, Vice-President at Goodwill Integrated Solutions, said the firm was “proud to partner with Go Eve to bring DockChain to North America“.

“This technology has the potential to redefine EV charging infrastructure, and our local production capabilities will ensure we can deliver it quickly, reliably, and at scale, while also supporting and creating American manufacturing jobs right here in Dearborn,” he added.

Go Eve is now raising $3.5m in funding to support their US expansion.

“This certification further opens the door to a major global opportunity and to seize it fully GoEve is raising $3.5 million in additional capital before year-end, ensuring we have the investment and resources to scale rapidly and deliver on the demand,” Mr Sheehy said.