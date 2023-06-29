Irish firm needs 400 cyclists to back children’s charity fundraiser

AN Irish firm needs 400 cyclists to take on a challenge to raise funds for sick children.

Based in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, Murphy Geospatial is a specialist in geospatial data, surveys and digital construction.

Next month it will bring back one of its popular community-based initiatives after a three-year hiatus caused to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July the firm will host its Children’s Charity Cycle, which is hopes will raise €30,000 for the Children’s Health Foundation.

The Foundation supports Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, which is Ireland’s national centre for a range of specialities including childhood cancers and blood disorders, cystic fibrosis, clinical genetics, and paediatric congenital heart and lung diseases.

The firm has hosted seven such cycles previously, up to 2019, which have raised over €90,000 for the Foundation to date.

Their 2023 event, which marks their 40th year in business, will be their biggest yet.

The firm hopes more than 400 cyclists will sign up to complete either a 50km or 100km cycling challenge in a bid to raise funds for sick children.

Diarmuid Murphy, Director at Murphy Geospatial, said: “When we were founded as a family business 40 years ago, we began with a strong sense of values.

“We work hard to retain those values, built on an understanding that everyone has a family outside of the workplace and could be dealing with challenges such as childhood health problems.”

He added: “We’re delighted to bring this event back and raise funds for Children’s Health Foundation.

“The event is set to be our biggest yet and is kindly supported by our friends at Kilcullen Cycling Club, with support from TITAN Experience.

“We want as many people as possible to get involved – all ages and abilities are welcome as well as spectators and donations from non-riders.

“The event is extra special this time, as we celebrate our 40th year in business.”

Nessa O’Reilly, Head of Strategic Giving at the Children’s Health Foundation, welcome the return of the fundraising event.

“It is great to see Murphy Geospatial’s brilliant cycle back again,” she said.

“We cannot express our thanks enough to the team at Murphy Geospatial for organising and running the event.

“Each and every cyclist taking part is helping to give the sick children in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin the very best chance. Thank you.”

Both cycling routes will start and finish in Kilcullen and have been designed with all abilities in mind, suitable for amateurs to professionals, Murphy Geospatial confirms.

A team of health and safety professionals and marshals will be on hand to support riders throughout the event.

For further information or to sign up click here.