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Irish IT firm Version 1 announces 250 new jobs as it opens new Dublin HQ and AI Studio
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Irish IT firm Version 1 announces 250 new jobs as it opens new Dublin HQ and AI Studio

Version 1 was founded in Dublin 30 years ago (Image: LinkedIn / Version 1)

IRISH IT firm version 1 has announced the creation of 250 new jobs across its operations during today's official opening of its new headquarters and AI Studio in Dublin.

The company, founded in the capital in 1996, described the development as a defining milestone in its three-decade journey to becoming a global technology firm with 3,700 staff.

It also heralded it as a significant inward investment in Ireland's economy that positions Dublin as a global premier hub for enterprise AI innovation.

"This is more than an office opening. It is a statement of intent," said Roop Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Version 1.

'AI enhances human capability'

The announcement of 250 new jobs comes after Version 1 recently shared plans at the UK-Ireland Summit to add 400 jobs in Northern Ireland following engagement with Invest NI.

The company aims to build and retain critical AI skills locally and strengthen the competitive advantage of the markets it serves across Ireland, Britain, Europe, India and North America.

The new AI Studio at Four Park Place has been designed as a space to harness the power of technology by co-creating solutions to complex problems alongside customers from all sectors.

It will also be available to schools, universities and community groups in an effort to democratise technology.

This reflects the company's view that AI must carry a social licence and be developed responsibly to complement human expertise.

"Thirty years ago, Version 1 was founded in Dublin with a commitment to making technology deliver extraordinary business outcomes and citizen welfare," added Singh.

"That commitment has not changed, but the scale and ambition have.

"Our principal belief is that AI enhances human capability, it does not replace it.

"This studio is where we will prove that, working alongside our customers and communities to build AI solutions that are practical, governed and grounded in real business outcomes."

'Significant inward investment'

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said during today's opening that Version 1's growth underscored Ireland's position as a leader in the AI sector.

"Version 1 is a blueprint for how Ireland creates, retains and scales world-class technology companies," he said.

"This new headquarters represents significant inward investment in Ireland's economy and talent base and cements our position as a premier hub for AI and business transformation services at a time when nations are competing for AI leadership.

"The creation of 250 new jobs is a strong vote of confidence in Ireland's skilled workforce and innovation ecosystem, and I wish the team at Version 1 all the very best."

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See More: Dublin, Version 1

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