JAPANESE tech firm NTT Data is to invest £23.1m in the Derry region, creating up to 200 jobs over the next three years.

The Tokyo-based company plans to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) centre in Derry to support its global operations.

The company already has a presence in the region, having acquired Derry-based tech firm Alchemy in 2025.

The North's Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald described the investment as 'a huge vote of confidence in the local economy, its people and its future'.

"The creation of new jobs, with an average salary of £58,000, will offer exciting career opportunities across AI, data, governance and engineering," she added.

"It is a strong endorsement of our growing reputation as a leading European location for AI and digital innovation and further recognition of the talent and potential we have in the north west.

"Investments like this are central to my ambition to deliver greater regional balance, ensuring the benefits of economic growth and high-quality employment are felt across the north."

'Region has a significant role to play'

NTT Data is the global digital business and technology services arm of NTT Group, one of Japan's largest global technology groups.

Operating in more than 70 countries, NTT Data provides digital transformation, technology and business services to clients worldwide.

The new roles will contribute to the company's global AI operations and respond to growing international demand for AI expertise across a wide range of sectors.

Charlie Doubek of NTT Data said the decision to expand in Derry reflects 'the strength of the region's talent and the important contribution our teams here make to our international business'.

"The region has a significant role to play in delivering our global strategy and this investment reflects our confidence in its ability to support increasingly complex client programmes," he added.

Invest NI Chief Executive Kieran Donoghue described the deal as one of the 'most significant investments in the Derry City and Strabane District council area in recent years'.

"I look forward to continuing our partnership with the company as it establishes and grows its presence here," he added.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.