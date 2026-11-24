CHRISTMAS cheer was in full swing in London this month at The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN) held its annual festive get together.
Members of the popular business network celebrated the end of another successful year with an evening spent at the Rotunda Bar and Restaurant in Kings Cross, London.
Sarah Elson and Alex Oliver (both Kerry London), Bridie Cunningham (Portman Scott), Alan Parnell (The Timber Group), Jennifer Moore (Vibe by Vision), Orla Bance (Alchemy Business UK) and Neon Mavromatis (Kerry London) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Founded in 2009, TLICN prides itself on bringing professionals together to “share opportunities, build lasting relationships, and strengthen connections across the industry”.
Scroll down for all the pictures from their festive networking event…
TLICN Director Niall O'Dowd, Patrick Foley (Sonar Financial Services) and Donagh O'Sullivan Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Emma Moran (Emerald Eats) and Alison Sheedy Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Hugh Hinds (Crannull Consulting), Paul O'Shea (Ashview Consultants), Paddy Joyce (Fohntech Group), James Maguire (Crannull Consulting) and John Bounds Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Eamon Lynam (Emico), John Grady (Yew Tree Plains), Mick Quinn (Emico), Anne Grady (Yew Tree Plains) and James Tompkins (SA Law) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
John Foley (Fomac Construction), Tina Foley (Tina's Kitchen Table) and David Crowley (Socket Consulting) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Darren Hamill (Keenwood Construction) and Nicolas Ball (Toomey Leasing) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Daire and Gary Tennyson (Callan Brickwork) and Chris Grogan (PHD Access) Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Catherine Banks (SA Law), John Ryan (SymTerra), Aideen Cusack from the Embassy of Ireland and TLICN Director Mary Pottinger Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
Peter Benson (UK Recruiting Ltd), Mairead Liston (Cavendish Professionals) and TLICN Director Frank O'Hare Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography
One moment please...