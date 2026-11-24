GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man died in a Donegal collision.

The pedestrian, who was aged in his 40s, was struck by a car on the R238 at Drumskellan in Muff at around 8.30pm on November 22.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were on the R238 at Drumskellan, Muff, Co. Donegal, on Sunday 22nd November 2026 between 7.45pm and 8.45pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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