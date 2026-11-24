A GLITTERING evening of entertainment will celebrate Irish talent and achievement at this year’s Irish Post Awards, hosted by Ryan Tubridy.

The broadcaster will introduce guests from across Irish life, including stars of sport, music, comedy, theatre, television and film.

The honourees are Gloria Hunniford (Outstanding Contribution to Community), Dara Ó Briain (Outstanding Contribution to Comedy), Daniel O’Donnell (Lifetime Achievement in Country Music), Angela Scanlon (Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting), Brian O’Driscoll (Outstanding Contribution to Sport), Emmett J. Scanlan (Outstanding Contribution to the Arts), Vogue Williams (Outstanding Contribution to Media) and Aidan Gillen (Outstanding Contribution to TV Drama).

On Thursday night, November 26, some of the best-known faces in Irish life will gather in the Great Room at Grosvenor House.

Some first made their names in Ireland, while others built their careers in Britain. The honourees will take home the trophies, but the night belongs to the whole Irish community in Britain.

The Irish Post Awards

The Irish Post Awards have celebrated the achievements of the Irish in Britain since 1977, when the first award went to the London Irish Centre, which continues to serve the community today.

In 1985, the awards honoured Bob Geldof, the driving force behind that year’s Live Aid concerts, which followed the success of the Band Aid single in 1984. Daniel Day-Lewis was honoured in 1990.

He went on to win three best actor Oscars, and in 2012 Time put him on its cover under the headline ‘The World’s Greatest Actor’.

In 1996, the awards honoured Danny Boyle, whose film Trainspotting was released that year.

Two years later, they recognised Mo Mowlam for her work in the peace process that led to the Good Friday Agreement.

Over the years, people from across the Irish diaspora have been honoured, including Terry Wogan, Liam Gallagher, Caroline Aherne, Pauline Quirke, Peter Egan, Michael Gambon, Niamh Cusack and Dame Ninette de Valois.

Brenda Fricker was honoured back in 1991, a year after she won an Oscar for her role as Bridget Fagan Brown in My Left Foot.

Sporting heroes have also been honoured including Pat Jennings, Pat Eddery, Aidan O’Brien and Liam Brady.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.