SEVEN youths were arrested this morning in connection with a road traffic collision on the M50 in which one of the cars was being driven down the up ramp.

Four of the juveniles have since been charged and have appeared in court, while the other three remain in custody.

The collision occurred on the M50 southbound at Junction 12, Firhouse, Dublin 24 at around 5.30am on Sunday, August 9.

A vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway was driving down the up ramp when it collided head on with a car.

The male driver of the second vehicle, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

This morning, investigating gardaí in Tallaght arrested seven juveniles in connection with the incident for alleged offences contrary to the road traffic act, 1961.

Four of those arrested have since been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) District Court.

The four were given an 8pm to 7am curfew and restricted from associating with each other.

They were also ordered to stay out of Tallaght and Rathfarnham and are required to sign on at a local garda station once a week.

They are due to appear before Dublin Children's Court on January 11.

The other three juveniles remain detained at this time.

Gardaí continue to liaise with the male driver of the second vehicle, who has been made aware of developments in the investigation.

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