A MAN who headbutted a woman and pulled out her hair has been jailed.

Caolan Roberts was sentenced at Derry Crown Court on November 20 for domestic abuse offences.

The 27-year-old, from Derry, was sentenced to 51 months for offences including non-fatal strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, breach of restraining order and criminal damage.

Half of his sentence is to be served in prison and half on licence. A restraining order was also granted.

The court heard that Roberts headbutted the woman and pulled out clumps of her hair during an incident in November 2024.

PSNI officers has been called to the property, where Roberts had begun self-harming following the attack on the woman.

“On the 1st November 2024, Police received a call from the NI Ambulance Service who stated concern about the victim in this case,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed this week.

“She had been attacked by Roberts who had begun to then self-harm and so an ambulance was called to provide him with medical attention.”

They added: “He had headbutted the victim, pulled out a clump of her hair and ransacked her home.

“When speaking further with Police, the victim disclosed other offences previously committed by Roberts that she had never reported before resulting in Roberts being further arrested on 20th March 2025.”

Following his sentencing this month, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Halliday commended the victim’s “bravery”.

“Breaking the cycle of domestic abuse is never easy,” she said.

“I want to commend the bravery of the victim in having the courage to speak out and pursue justice.”

She added: “Roberts’ actions towards the victim were deeply disturbing, meant to control her with fear.

“Manipulation to get a victim to stay is a common tactic used by domestic abuse perpetrators, making a victim feel trapped or isolated from support.

“We are here to help you. You can report online or by calling 101 in a non-emergency. There are also specialist support agencies we can signpost you to. You are not alone.”

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