A NEW exhibition exploring four centuries of Irish history in London's East End has opened in Tower Hamlets.

Éire in the East End: Irish People in Tower Hamlets, 1600–2000, opened on Wednesday, November 18, at the Local History Library & Archives on Bancroft Road.

It shines a light on generations of Irish people who settled in the borough, from the earliest arrivals in the 17th century to the families and workers who helped shape the area ever since.

Heritage Manager Tamsin Bookey started off the evening's speeches and said, "We have never featured the Irish before in an exhibition."

Researcher and co-curator Annette Mackin described the project as an important starting point in documenting the area's Irish history.

"This is the beginning; we still have so many stories to get to," she said.

The exhibition details the lives of the Irish who arrived in London fleeing poverty, as well as those escaping the devastation of the Great Hunger between 1845 and 1849.

Many of them ended up in the eastern parishes of London, where already established Irish communities could offer support.

By 1851, Irish-born residents accounted for a massive proportion of the people in areas like Whitechapel and Aldgate.

But the exhibition shows that the Irish were in the East End long before the Famine.

The event detailed the Irish weavers in Bethnal Green, who organised themselves to fight for better wages and working conditions during the 18th century.

Their struggles were followed by the Irish workers who got involved in the area's growing labour movement, like the Matchgirls' Strike of 1888 and the London Dock Strike of 1889.

The exhibition also explored the Irish contribution to political movements, especially the campaign for Home Rule and the fight for independence.

Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets Lutfur Rahman also spoke at the launch.

"I'm also the son of immigrants; my parents came here in the 1970s, and I grew up with a lot of Irish kids," he said.

He praised the contribution of migrants to the borough: "This is what makes us strong as a borough."

The mayor also spoke about the need to celebrate the area's Irish heritage and said, "As long as I am mayor, I will never let Irish history wither away."

The evening ended with music from local musician Terence O'Flaherty, who moved from Clare to Tower Hamlets in the early 70s.

Éire in the East End is running in the library until August 2027.

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