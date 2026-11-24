A NEW series explores the lives of people living in Conamara.

Conamara Ó Chnoc agus Cladach follows the people who live in the rugged region in western County Galway.

The TG4 show features four episodes, each of which follows locals over a period of several months.

“Each episode weaves personal stories with cinematic footage, showing how Conamara’s beauty and ruggedness continue to influence identity, tradition, and creative community,” a TG4 spokesperson said.

“The 4-part series is full of atmospheric and precious moments with our characters,” they added.

“Each episode features beautiful archive recordings of sean-nós songs, exemplifying its enduring Gaeltacht community, and the quiet resilience of those who call Conamara home.”

Among those who feature in the show are Marcus Ó hIarnáin and his wife, Máire.

The couple reflect on their lives, which they have spent raising their family while playing music and working with the next generation in local schools.

John Coll, a sculptor living and working in Claddaghduff, Val Folan, a farmer born in London to Conamara parents, who returned to their land to raise his own children there, and postman and local musician PJ Sonny Choilm Learaí, all feature in the series.

So too does Joyce country weaver Carina Coyne, café owner Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, singer Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin and artist Alannah Robins.

"Conamara isn't just a backdrop,” says show director, Martina Durac,

“It's a presence that shapes everything and everyone here.”

She adds: "We wanted to capture that relationship through the voices of the people who live it every day."

Produced by Phoenix Films, with support from Coimisiúin na Meáin and TG4, Conamara - Ó Chnoc agus Cladach airs from November 30, at 9pm on TG4 and TG4+

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