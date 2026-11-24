AER LINGUS has announced a new premium level offering which is set to transform the experience for its long-haul customers.

The Irish airline plans to upgrade the Business Class and Economy cabins on its transatlantic flights and will also launch is its first ever Premium Economy cabin.

The move is set to be rolled out across ten Airbus A330 aircraft operated by the firm – with the first taking to the skies from October 1, 2027.

“This investment is much more than the introduction of a new cabin,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said.

“It is a transformation of the entire experience across our A330 fleet, elevating Business Class, Economy and, for the first time in Aer Lingus history, introducing Premium Economy,” she added.

Aer Lingus’ first Premium Economy cabin will offer spacious seating, fine dining, and amenity kits, the airline confirmed this month.

Its “elevated” business class cabin will feature “private suites with closing doors, enhanced bedding and bespoke amenity kits, alongside an inflight snack and refreshment bar” they explain.

“A refreshed Economy cabin will feature next-generation seating with more living space, dining options and a new self-service snack bar,” they add.

“Our ambition here is simple,” Ms Embleton said.

“We want to give our customers greater choice, comfort and connectivity, while creating an experience that feels unmistakably Aer Lingus.”

She added: "As our new ‘The Irish Airline’ campaign builds awareness of Aer Lingus in North America, our new cabins bring our distinctive Irish identity to the onboard experience.

"We look forward to welcoming customers onboard as our reimagined A330s take to the skies next year.”

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