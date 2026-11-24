NORTHERN Ireland has been confirmed as a co-host for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035.

It was announced yesterday at a virtual Extraordinary FIFA Congress that the United Kingdom had been successful in its bid to host the competition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the event would be co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, following a joint bid by the nations’ football associations.

Mr Infantino also confirmed the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica as the co-hosts for the 2031 competition.

“Our objective, of course, is making women’s football truly global, and (to) build the future together with all Member Associations and with all stakeholders,” he said.

“Today, we decide here on the hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 and 2035. “This is a proud moment for you, this is a proud moment for us, for all of us.”

“But 2031 and 2035 should reach far beyond the pitch,” Mr Infantino added.

“More women player(s), more girls inspired, more women coaches, more women referees, more women administrators, more women leaders.

“Our priorities for the women's game are very, very simple: we have to expand the game globally, we have to close the gaps that still, of course, exist and we have to build the future together.”

The 2035 tournament will feature 48 teams and 104 matches, played over 39 days.

The joint bid proposed 22 stadiums – 16 in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland – to be used across 16 host cities.

The host cities, stadiums and training sites set to be used for the tournament have yet to be confirmed by FIFA.

In a joint statement the Chief Executives of the four football associations, Mark Bullingham, of England's Football Association, Patrick Nelson of the Irish Football Association, Ian Maxwell of the Scottish Football Association and Noel Mooney of the Football Association of Wales, said they were “grateful” for the trust being placed in them.

“Hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035 is a landmark moment for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales,” they said.

“We are grateful to FIFA’s member associations for the trust placed in our four associations today.”

They added: “All Together has been our vision from the first day of this bid, and it is how we intend to host.

“One tournament, hosted across four nations, with a legacy that reaches well beyond them.

“What follows now is eight and a half years of work; on facilities, on coaching, on officiating, on the pathways that take a girl from her first game to a professional contract.

“The players who will light up 2035 are in our parks and playgrounds right now.

“A tournament of this scale is an opportunity for the whole of the women’s game, and we want its benefits felt in the places that need them most.”

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the World Cup announcement.

“Building on the success of The Open and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will again showcase the north as a world-class destination for major events,” Minister Archibald said.

“It is another opportunity to build on our reputation for successfully delivering great events,” she added.

“I am a great believer in the economic and community benefits of sport.

“The Women’s World Cup will leave a lasting legacy, inspiring more women and girls to get involved in sport, with the associated health and wellbeing benefits that brings.”

The 2035 Women’s World Cup will be the first time a football World Cup has been held in the United Kingdom since the men's tournament in 1966.

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