A PSNI officer who exhibited 'all the hallmarks of predatory behaviour' towards a vulnerable woman has been dismissed following an investigation.

The officer met the woman after she reported a domestic crime against an ex-partner and quickly initiated contact with her.

The investigation by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI) revealed the officer messaged the woman with personal and sexualised content, including from a work phone, and met up when he was on duty.

He also failed to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into counter-allegations of harassment made by the woman's ex-partner.

At a misconduct hearing last month, the officer was found to have breached five articles of the PSNI Code of Ethics through 'predatory' behaviour towards a victim of crime.

The panel found that his actions amounted to gross misconduct and he was subsequently dismissed with 28 days' notice.

"The public has every right to expect that when they turn to a police officer for help, protection or support, they will be treated with professionalism, dignity and respect," said Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton.

"For an officer to exploit that trust, particularly when dealing with someone who may already be vulnerable, is an appalling abuse of their position."

Highly-sexualised messages

In November 2018, the officer was appointed to investigate the woman's complaint of harassment by an ex-partner and took a formal statement from her two months later.

By February 2019, the officer had breached professional boundaries, emailing the victim with personal and sexualised content.

After emailing the officer in June 2019 over the progress of the investigation, the pair exchanged more than 200 emails over the next six months.

The emails suggested there had also been contact by phone and in person.

In 2021 when the police officer's personal mobile was broken, he used his work phone to message the victim.

Across a nine-day period, there were around 370 personal text messages between them, some highly sexualised, which included arrangements to meet up both off and on duty.

It also emerged that the officer failed to carry out a thorough and impartial investigation into counter-allegations of harassment made by the woman's ex-partner.

Despite having formed a personal relationship with the victim, the officer interviewed her formally about the counter-allegations but did so alone.

The hand-written interview booklet was not certified by a supervising officer, was not date and time stamped and did not record where the interview took place.

The officer also only contacted witnesses identified by the woman in relation to her allegations and not witnesses identified by the man over his allegations.

Further, he recommended prosecuting the ex-partner but did not recommend prosecuting the woman over the ex-partner's allegations.

The PPS subsequently directed that neither case should be prosecuted.

At no time did the officer disclose to his supervisor that he had formed a relationship with the woman.

Despite being moved to a different policing team, he told his supervisor on two occasions that he wished to retain ownership of the investigation.

'Indefensible'

"This police officer exhibited all the hallmarks of predatory behaviour which we see repeatedly in our investigations into Abuse of Position for Sexual Purposes," said Hugh Hume, Chief Executive of the PONI.

"He met a vulnerable woman reporting a domestic crime against an ex-partner and quickly initiated contact with her.

"There was a swift move from professional to personal communication and from the outset, messaging was flirtatious and sexualised.

"Contact occurred online and in person, on duty and off duty, and while both the officer and the victim denied a physical sexual relationship, the disciplinary panel determined there was an emotional and intimate relationship.

"The victim, who described herself as being 'in a very vulnerable state' at that time, believed the police officer was going above and beyond his duty to help her.

"As a woman and as a victim of crime, she should have been able to trust that a police officer would behave ethically and not seek to abuse his power. That did not happen."

Meanwhile, DCC Singleton said officers who abuse their position betray not only their victims and the public but also their colleagues.

"Our strongest protection is a workplace culture in which people are vigilant, inappropriate behaviour is challenged, concerns are reported and those concerns are taken seriously," he said.

"That responsibility rests with every officer, member of police staff, supervisor and senior leader."

He added: "We will not defend the indefensible. We will not protect individuals who abuse their position."

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