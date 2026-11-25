A MAN has been transferred from garda custody to the PSNI in connection with the murder of a woman in Belfast two years ago.

The 28-year-old man was previously arrested in Dublin in connection with the murder of Mary Ward in September 2024.

Miss Ward, 22, was found deceased by police officers at her home in Melrose Street, south Belfast, on October 1, 2024.

Following extensive investigations by detectives in the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, a murder investigation was launched.

The defendant was arrested in Ireland on October 9, 2024, and the joint investigation was subsequently led by gardaí with continued support from the PSNI.

The man was later charged with Miss Ward's murder and will now be tried in the North.

Following his attendance at Laganside Magistrates' Court, the man has been remanded in custody on an arrest warrant for murder.

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