A MOTHER and her son have both been jailed for the part they played in riots which erupted in Co. Antrim last summer.

Kelvin Kane and Tracy Kane appeared before Antrim Crown Court yesterday (November 23).

Kelvin Kane, of Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, was charged with 16 offences in total including criminal damage, handling stolen goods, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, riot and arson with intent to endanger life.

The 32-year-old was sentenced to a total of eight years, four of which will be spent in custody, and four on licence following his release.

Tracy Kane, of Galgorm Street in Ballymena, was charged with encouraging or assisting riot, and burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage.

The 51-year-old was sentenced to four years, half of which is to be spent in custody, and half on licence.

The court heard that the pair were involved in “serious disorder” which took place in Ballymena in June 2025, which saw homes and businesses targeted.

“On Monday, 9th June 2025 serious disorder took place in Ballymena, during which a number of homes and other properties in the Clonavon Terrace area were targeted and damaged,” the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan said.

“Kelvin Kane was identified from CCTV and other footage as taking part in this disorder,” he confirmed.

“He was observed damaging a number of homes, forcing entry to properties, throwing missiles towards police and residential properties, as well as placing items onto a burning barricade.

“He was also linked to the theft of bicycles from the area, one of which was later recovered from his home address. The disorder caused significant fear and distress for residents.”

Det Chf Insp O’Loan added: “At one address, a family, including children, sheltered in an attic for several hours while their home was attacked.

“At another property, a pregnant woman and her young child were rescued after suffering smoke inhalation.

“Tracy Kane was identified as being present throughout significant parts of the disorder.

“Footage showed her alongside her son, filming events and, on occasions, directing or encouraging actions while properties were being damaged and items were placed on a fire.

“Following their arrests, police searches recovered clothing matching that worn in the footage, along with mobile phones containing relevant videos. Forensic evidence also linked Kelvin Kane to a burglary in the Clonavon Road area.”

The PSNI released CCTV footage this week to "illustrate the scale and seriousness of their offending during the disorder in Ballymena last year".

“The footage shows on a small scale the sustained nature of the criminality and the devastating impact such behaviour had on residents, families and the wider community," Det Chf Insp O’Loan explained.

“Our officers also came under attack and many were left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them," he added.

“We hope the release of this footage will act as a clear deterrent to anyone considering becoming involved in disorder, violence or hate-motivated offending.

“We would reiterate our appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive.”

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