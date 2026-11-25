CALLS have been made to ensure workers are protected after Poundland, the owner of discount chain Dealz, entered administration.

Poundland, which was founded in Britain in 1990, expanded into Ireland in 2011 under the Dealz name and currently has more than 40 outlets across the country.

American retail investment firm Gordon Brothers acquired Poundland Limited last year when it was at risk of administration.

However, after recent reports of funding issues, the owners have today appointed administrators at AlixPartners.

Both Sinn Féin and Labour have called on the company, the administrators and the Irish government to do all they can to protect jobs and stores.

In a statement today, Gordon Brothers said it recognised the uncertainty employees are facing and said efforts are ongoing 'to preserve as many jobs and stores as possible'.

"Commercial negotiations with interested parties for both the whole of the company and with established retailers interested in acquiring substantial portions of the business will now continue, led by the administrators, and conclude through the administration process," it added.

A statement on the Dealz website said the company will continue to trade in the near term and most stores will remain open until further notice.

However, it added that from Thursday, it will no longer offer refunds or exchanges for items purchased in-store.

'Government has gone missing'

Johnny Guirke, Sinn Féin spokesperson for Workers' Rights, said today's news was 'deeply concerning for workers, their families and communities'.

"The immediate priority must be protecting jobs and securing the future of these stores wherever possible," he added.

"Workers deserve clarity and certainty about what this development means for their employment, their terms and conditions and their livelihoods.

"I am calling on the administrators, the company and the government to engage constructively and urgently to explore every possible avenue to safeguard jobs and stores.

"The government must stand ready to provide whatever assistance is possible to support workers and secure a positive outcome."

Meanwhile, Labour finance spokesperson Ged Nash called on Enterprise Minister Peter Burke to press Gordon Brothers and AlixPartners for a plan to preserve stores and jobs.

"My first thoughts are with Dealz workers and their families," he said.

"A few weeks before Christmas, people across the country are going into work wondering whether they will still have a job in January.

"It's 10 to midnight for these jobs. Staff need to know what today's decision means for their jobs."

He added: "The Minister cannot say he hasn't been warned and the hands-off approach taken by government leads me to the view that as far as they are concerned, some jobs are more important to this government than others.

"Dealz workers need clarity on their jobs but government has gone missing."

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