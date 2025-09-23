Leading Irish healthcare firm enjoys double celebration on 55th anniversary
Business

Leading Irish healthcare firm enjoys double celebration on 55th anniversary

A LEADING healthcare firm which has been operating in Ireland for 55 years has enjoyed double celebrations in its anniversary year.

Clonmel Healthcare was founded in Tipperary in 1970. Since then it has grown to become a leading generic supplier of medicines in the Irish market and an affiliate of the German-based STADA pharmaceutical group.

With 70 employees across two locations, including its headquarters in Clonmel, the firm distributes over 25million packs of medicine across the country each year.

Bryan Kim, Global Head Western Europe, STADA; Donagh O’Leary, Managing Director of Clonmel Healthcare; and Frank Staud, Executive Vice President Global Communications at STADA (Pic: Andres Poveda)

This month, as it marks its 55th year in business, it has also achieved Guaranteed Irish status.

“Celebrating 55 years in business is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional team and our unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the Irish people,” said Donagh O’Leary, Managing Director of Clonmel Healthcare.

“From our humble beginnings, we have grown to become a vital part of the Irish healthcare ecosystem, ensuring essential medicines are accessible and affordable for all.”

He added: “This anniversary is not just about looking back, but also about looking forward to how we can continue to innovate and serve our community, always caring for people’s health as a trusted partner.”

Donagh O’Leary pictured in Clonmel this month Guaranteed Irish Head of Marketing Sinead Mitchell (Pic: Andres Poveda)

Regarding their Guaranteed Irish status, Mr O’Leary said it was a “proud moment” for the firm.

“It formally recognises our significant contribution to the Irish economy, our dedication to creating sustainable jobs and our commitment to supporting local communities,” he explained.

“We are an integral part of the Irish community, and this accreditation underscores our promise to uphold the highest standards of quality, innovation, and social responsibility, all while being rooted right here in Ireland.”

Donagh O’Leary, Managing Director of Clonmel Healthcare, pictured with Irish MEP Seán Kelly at their anniversary celebrations (Pic: Andres Poveda)

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, said they were “delighted" to welcome the company to their “ecosystem” at such a at “significant moment in their journey”.

“For 55 years, Clonmel Healthcare has been a trusted name in Irish healthcare,’ she said.

“Their commitment to supporting their local community perfectly reflects the values of the Guaranteed Irish symbol,” she added.

“We look forward to supporting Clonmel Healthcare as they continue to play a vital role in strengthening this sector for generations to come.”

See More: Clonmel Healthcare, Guaranteed Irish, STADA, Tipperary

Related
Business 4 days ago

E-bikes introduced to Belfast's shared bike fleet for first time

By: Fiona Audley

Business 5 days ago

Award-winning Irish whiskey goes on sale in Ireland for first time

By: Fiona Audley

Business 5 days ago

Master plan to transform Belfast City Airport revealed

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 6 hours ago

Man and woman injured by horse on Derry beach

By: Fiona Audley

News 7 hours ago

NI officials fear return of violence following immigration riots over the summer

By: Mark Murphy

News 7 hours ago

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Cork

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Gunshot fired through living room window while residents slept inside

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Teenager in 'critical condition' after Dublin pub stabbing

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 1 day ago

Ireland wins first eventing medal in over three decades

By: Mark Murphy