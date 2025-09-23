Leading Irish healthcare firm enjoys double celebration on 55th anniversary

A LEADING healthcare firm which has been operating in Ireland for 55 years has enjoyed double celebrations in its anniversary year.

Clonmel Healthcare was founded in Tipperary in 1970. Since then it has grown to become a leading generic supplier of medicines in the Irish market and an affiliate of the German-based STADA pharmaceutical group.

With 70 employees across two locations, including its headquarters in Clonmel, the firm distributes over 25million packs of medicine across the country each year.

This month, as it marks its 55th year in business, it has also achieved Guaranteed Irish status.

“Celebrating 55 years in business is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional team and our unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the Irish people,” said Donagh O’Leary, Managing Director of Clonmel Healthcare.

“From our humble beginnings, we have grown to become a vital part of the Irish healthcare ecosystem, ensuring essential medicines are accessible and affordable for all.”

He added: “This anniversary is not just about looking back, but also about looking forward to how we can continue to innovate and serve our community, always caring for people’s health as a trusted partner.”

Regarding their Guaranteed Irish status, Mr O’Leary said it was a “proud moment” for the firm.

“It formally recognises our significant contribution to the Irish economy, our dedication to creating sustainable jobs and our commitment to supporting local communities,” he explained.

“We are an integral part of the Irish community, and this accreditation underscores our promise to uphold the highest standards of quality, innovation, and social responsibility, all while being rooted right here in Ireland.”

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, said they were “delighted" to welcome the company to their “ecosystem” at such a at “significant moment in their journey”.

“For 55 years, Clonmel Healthcare has been a trusted name in Irish healthcare,’ she said.

“Their commitment to supporting their local community perfectly reflects the values of the Guaranteed Irish symbol,” she added.

“We look forward to supporting Clonmel Healthcare as they continue to play a vital role in strengthening this sector for generations to come.”