New bridge linking Clare and Tipperary will ‘improve life’ for residents

A NEW bridge linking counties Clare and Tipperary is set to bring beneftis to residents in both counties.

Sisk have completed work on the Killaloe Bypass, which was formally opened by Ireland’s Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien this week.

The bridge, known as the Brian Ború Bridge, took the Irish construction firm two and a half years to complete.

Located in the twin towns of Killaloe in Co. Clare and in Ballina, Co. Tipperary, on opposite sides of the River Shannon, it is the first new vehicular bridge to be built across the river in more than three decades.

It is part of an €88m package of works carried out by Sisk which is expected to “greatly improve the quality of life" for residents of both towns.

The alternative route will take through traffic and HGVs out of both town centres, which will “reduce congestion, protect both heritage areas, and provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and the region’s tourism sector” according to Sisk.

“Sisk is delighted to have completed this vital new infrastructure improvement project which is a significant upgrade to the current roads network in both County Clare and County Tipperary,” Steven McGee, Sisk’s Chief Operating Officer for Ireland and UK, said.

“Connectivity has been enhanced through the construction of the western bypass for Killaloe/Ballina, a new bridge crossing over the River Shannon, and the upgrade of the existing R494 regional road,” he added.

“This project is an excellent example of real collaboration between our client, site team, plus our in-house engineering services team and key supply chain partners.”

Minister O’Brien said the “transformative road project” will “strengthen the connection between communities in Clare and Tipperary”.

“With approximately €88m million in funding allocated by my department, this represents a significant Government investment in regional infrastructure and underscores our ongoing commitment to investing in and modernising Ireland’s road network,” he said.

“Road safety remains a key priority in all our infrastructure projects,” he added.

“The completion of the Killaloe Bypass will significantly enhance safety and efficiency for all road users.

“The inclusion of dedicated pedestrian and cycling facilities not only improves safety but also encourages more sustainable, active travel along this vital corridor.”

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Councillor Alan O’Callaghan says the “need” for the bridge has been evident for “many years”.

“Congestion on both sides of the river led to long tailbacks causing significant pollution and poor air quality from standing traffic,” he explained.

“The daily frustration from 7,000 vehicles a day crossing the old single lane bridge cannot be overestimated, with road safety also an issue due to the lack of segregation between pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles.

“But today all that will change. From this evening tail backs will hopefully be a thing of the past, and journey times will be significantly reduced, enhancing connectivity and convenience for all.”

Councillor Declan Burgess, the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, said the bridge’s opening was an “historic day for the people of Ballina and Killaloe”.

“There can be no stronger symbol of the connection between the twin towns than Brian Boru, celebrated equally on both sides of the river,” he explained.

“The finished scheme will remove traffic from the towns and allow them to fulfil their potential for both the existing residents and the many tourists that will be attracted to the area.

“This is a proud day for all of the people of Clare and Tipperary, and the twin towns can look forward to a bright future together.”