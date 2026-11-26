THE father of a young man who died after being hit by a drink-driver has spoken out about the devastating consequences of driving while under the influence.

Peter Dolan has joined forces with the PSNI as they launch their Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Mr Dolan’s son Enda died after being struck by a drink-driver whose van mounted the footpath in south Belfast in October 2014. The Tyrone native was just 18 years old.

The Dolan family has helped to produce a video for the PSNI’s campaign in which Mr Dolan talks about the impact his loss has had on their lives.

“We are serving a life sentence not having Enda with us,” he says, “and every hour, of every day, we’re thinking about him.”

In a direct appeal to the public, Mr Dolan urges: “Do not get into a vehicle if someone is high on drugs, or over the limit in relation to alcohol because the consequences can be devastating.”

The PSNI’s winter enforcement campaign, which falls under Operation Season’s Greetings, runs from today (November 26) until January 1, 2027.

“This year we are asking the public to think about the devastation that can result from driving after consuming alcohol or taking drugs,” PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson says.

“We know, for many people, it is unthinkable to drive after consuming alcohol or taking drugs, however, we are still making arrests for this offence,” he added.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2026, the PSNI made 2,327 arrests for drink or drug-driving offences in Northern Ireland.

During the police force's 2025 Christmas campaign, which ran from December 1, 2025 to January 1, 2026, they made 292 arrests for drink or drug-driving.

The highest detection was 172μg/100ml - almost five times the legal limit of 35μg/100ml.

“These figures are shocking, and clearly show too many people are prepared to take the risk or, worse, find it acceptable,"Chf Supt Donaldson said.

"Drink or drug-driving can have life-changing, catastrophic consequences. Not only is the driver at risk, but it places every single road user at risk with the impact felt through families and entire communities.

"Nothing is worth being responsible for changing people’s lives in the worst possible way.”

He added that the police force’s appeal goes beyond potential drink and drug-drivers. They are urging members of the public to report anyone driving while under the influence.

“Our appeal also extends to anyone who suspects a drink/drug driver,” he explained.

“Report it immediately or call out the behaviour by refusing to get in a car with a drink/drug driver. It could save a life.”

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