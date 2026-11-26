AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a man was “seriously” assaulted by intruders at his home in Dublin.

The incident happened on Heatherview Road in Tallaght at around 3am yesterday morning.

“Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred outside a domestic residence on Wednesday 25th November 2026 at approximately 3:00am,” the police force said in a statement.

“A resident of the property, a man aged in his 30s was assaulted by intruders outside the residence," they added.

“The male was treated at the scene by emergency services and conveyed to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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