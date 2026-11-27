THE stars were out in force as the annual Irish Post Awards returned to the capital last night.

Nine honourees picked up gongs at the glitzy event held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Irish Post publisher Elgin Loane welcomed the crowd for a night spent celebrating those who exude the “spirit of Irishness” while away from home.

Commending the award winners and the “glamour” in the room, Mr Loane gave a rousing speech which called for a cheer for the opportunities Irish people had been given in Britain.

Outstanding Contribution to Country Music Award Winner Daniel O’Donnell was among those who echoed that sentiment as he collected his award.

“It was here in the UK first of all that people started to take notice of my work,” the Donegal singer said.

“In 1986 I got to play the London Irish Festival. I was booked in the 12noon slot. The following year I played the 3pm slot and in 1988 I closed the show.

“Over the years I had the privilege of singing for the Irish diaspora here in many venues, The Gresham, The Hibernia and of course the Galtymore,” he added.

O’Donnell gave a message for all those gathered for the Park Lane event.

“It’s a great privilege to be here this evening and I am very humbled to be a part of such a lovely group of people,” he said.

“But never forget, all of you are here, with all of these wonderful successes, you are building on the shoulders of those people from Ireland who came here in the 1940s, and the 1950s and the 1960s.

“They made England what it is for all of you today.”

Outstanding Achievement to Sport winner Brian O’Driscoll dedicated his award to his wife Amy Huberman.

“I rarely get the opportunity to thank my wife in these situations,” he said as he took to the stage with Awards host Ryan Tubridy.

“For the first seven or eight years of my career I was pretty much trophyless,” he added.

“And then I got the ultimate trophy in 2008 and all of a sudden we had this wild success,” he said of the start of his relationship with Huberman that year.

In a direct message to his wife, who was in the room looking on, he said: “Thank you so much for all of the years of love and support and advice and being my shoulder to cry on and for the great life we have together.”

Elsewhere on the night, Dara Ó Briain picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Comedy Award, Aidan Gillen received the Outstanding Contribution to TV Drama Award and Sisk and Sons were awarded the Building Britain 2026 Award.

Vogue Williams received the Outstanding Contribution to Media Award, which was presented by her sister and podcast co-host Amber Wilson.

"I love being Irish, I love where I am from," Williams said as she accepted her gong.

Gloria Hunniford received the Outstanding Contribution to Community Award, which she dedicated to her late daughter Caron Keating, before wishing all in attendance a great evening, adding "no one parties like the Irish".

Mobland star Emmett J Scanlan was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts award.

He told the room that he has pursued his love of acting for 38 years – a career inspired by watching the film Rocky as a child.

“I fell in love with storytelling 38 years ago when I watched Rocky for the very first time,” he said.

“I was shadow boxing behind my mother’s sofa,” he added.

“I couldn’t believe a story could make me feel this way, pushing me, inspiring me, motivating me,” Scanlan explained.

“I remember looking at the screen thinking If I feel like this watching the story how does Stallone feel telling that story?

“So I dedicated my entire life in pursuit of that feeling.”

Presenter Angela Scanlon received the Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting Award.

Admitting she was “overwhelmed “ to receive the honour she added she was “very very proud to be Irish”.

The Co. Meath born star also updated the crowd on her new job as host of BBC Radio 2’s Drivetime show.

“I am eight days into the job,” she said.

“It’s surreal and a bit mad, but it’s going well - I am still there,” she added.

Entertainment on the night came from Country music star Claudia Buckley, singer Jessica Sweetman and bands The Tumbling Paddies and The Craicheads.

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