WE HAVE updated our list of the greatest bands in Irish history, so no room this time round for Van Morrison, Rory Gallagher, Sharon Shannon, Dolores Keane, Daniel O’Donnell, Mary Black et al.
Their time will come when we focus on Ireland’s greatest solo artists.
But in the meantime we’re dealing with bands.
So, taranataratara, a roll of the drums and, if the budget will stretch to it, the opening bars of Carmina Burana…
- U2
No list of the greatest Irish bands could possibly be complete without Bono and co. Not just one of Ireland's greatest bands, but one of the all-time top rock outfits in the world. They're so massive their tribute bands now have tribute bands.
- Thin Lizzy
Phil Lynott gave Irish rock a swagger it has spent the intervening decades trying to reproduce. He was impossibly glamorous, couldn’t have sounded more of a Dub, and was a world-class superstar. Whiskey in the Jar got them into Lizzy into the British top ten, but was it the very first ‘Celtic rock track’? Maybe, but then somebody said “Go forth and amplify”, and the Lizzys steered towards heavy rock with a soupçon of the blues.
- Planxty
Folk’s Fab Four. Christy Moore, Dónal Lunny, Andy Irvine and Liam O’Flynn. Sadly Lunny and O’Flynn are no longer with us, but Planxty’s music contributed massively to the tradition — and continues to do so. The words ‘seminal band’ are often bandied about. Here they are deployed with a rare degree of accuracy.
- The Pogues
Formed in London, which is precisely where a band like this had to happen. They gave the Irish in Britain songs about the streets they actually lived on. As for Fairytale of New York, Shane MacGowan and Jem Finer took a sentimental idea, set it to a waltz and somehow wrote a Christmas song that still sounds as if it might get thrown out of the pub. Kirsty MacColl could make the whole enterprise turn on a single line. The latest Hozier and Jessie Buckley version is superb, although “you told me that Broadway was waiting for me” in Jessie’s case is close to the truth.
- The Dubliners
The Dubliners didn't actually form - they sort of blew together, and in the process did the unthinkable almost by accident. They brought guitar, fiddle and banjo together in a ballad group for the first time, inspiring a generation of musicians from all parts of Ireland and Britain. Barney McKenna’s virtuosity on the tenor banjo guaranteed its position in Irish music evermore.
- The Chieftains
Paddy Moloney took the uilleann pipes round the world and made them welcome in some unlikely company. The Chieftains had enough confidence in the music to play it with the Rolling Stones and enough sense to let a good tune speak for itself when the company went home.
- The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
The Aran sweaters were the least of it. They knew how to put a song across to the person at the back of an American theatre who’d never heard an Irish ballad in their life. More importantly they showed that Irish music has a tenacious longevity, and their demonstration of this inspired generations of musicians.
- The Cranberries
Linger could make you pine for somebody you’d never met. ‘Zombie’ made you sit up and listen to what Dolores O’Riordan had to say about the Warrington bombing. A Limerick band with a worldwide audience and a singer whose voice could carry either song from the first note.
- Horslips
Horslips - the main progenitor of Celtic rock. Phil Lynott's band moved back towards rock and blues, but Horslips stayed with Irish music and brought Celtic mythology, imagery and melody to an international audience.
- The Undertones
Derry’s contribution to the argument that the perfect pop single should be over before anyone has time to amble into a guitar solo. And definitely not a drum solo. It’s often said that rock music started out, basically, as the American dream as dreamt by British teenagers. But Derry had a say in it too…
- The Bothy Band
The other ‘seminal band’ in the traditional music genre. Will their likes ever be seen again? Pipes! Piano! Fiddling of a different stripe! And of course Dónal Lunny. Could any other country have produced a band like the Bothies? This column thinks not.
- Clannad
A family group from Gaoth Dobhair got a song sung in Irish into the British top five. Theme from Harry’s Game is eerie enough to raise the hairs on your arms even if you know every word. Forty-odd years later, it’s still hard to imagine a record company being talked into it.
- My Bloody Valentine
A band formed in Dublin whose guitars on Loveless sound as if someone has got hold of the building and is gently bending it. The surprise, once your ears adjust, is how much you want to hum along.
- Fontaines D.C.
On the track Big, a young Dublin band announced its ambitions and got the whole business over with in less than two minutes. By Romance, they could make a record as expansive as that first single was cramped.
- The Divine Comedy
Neil Hannon, raised in Enniskillen, got a song about a coach journey into the UK top ten. National Express is the one everybody remembers, but A Lady of a Certain Age shows what he can do when he puts away the jokes. Just for the record, he went to the same school in Enniskillen that both Oscar Wilde and Samuel Beckett once attended. Oh, and it was Hannon’s melody that became the theme music for Father Ted.
- Altan
Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Frankie Kennedy built one of the great traditional groups around the music of Donegal. They have pretty much been brand leaders these last few decades.
- Lankum
On False Lankum, ‘Go Dig My Grave’ starts with Radie Peat’s voice and gathers a drone that feels as if it has been coming up through the floorboards for years.
- The Frames
The sadly lamented and greatly missed Glen Hansard was only one cog in the wheels of The Frames. That’s how good they were.
- Ceoltóirí Chualann
Seán Ó Riada’s ensemble showed how much could be done with the arrangement of Irish traditional music, right down to what happened when a single instrument emerged from the group. Paddy Moloney took some of those ideas into the Chieftains.
- The Wolfe Tones
The Wolfe Tones squeeze in at no. 20. Now there may be those who would argue that the Tones never did anything original with the music. But the Tones earn their place because, whether you agree with their stance or not, they kept an integral side of Irish music alive, the rebel song. Needless to say they have received little recognition, or thanks, for this.