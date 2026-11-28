WE HAVE updated our list of the greatest bands in Irish history, so no room this time round for Van Morrison, Rory Gallagher, Sharon Shannon, Dolores Keane, Daniel O’Donnell, Mary Black et al.

Their time will come when we focus on Ireland’s greatest solo artists.

But in the meantime we’re dealing with bands.

So, taranataratara, a roll of the drums and, if the budget will stretch to it, the opening bars of Carmina Burana…