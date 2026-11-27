GLITZ and glamour was the order of the day as the Irish Post Awards 2026 got underway in London.
The annual event returned to the capital last night, where more than 1000 members of the Irish community in Britain came out to enjoy a night celebrating Irish success stories.
Nine awards were handed out at the glittering event held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane.
Host Ryan Tubridy was the master of ceremonies for the night, ably assisted by co-host Lisa McHugh.
Irish Post Publisher Elgin Loane welcomed all those who gathered for the event, which also included performances by Country star Claudia Buckley, singer Jessica Sweetman, The Tumbling Paddies and The Craicheads.
Award winners on the night included Gloria Hunniford, Daniel O’Donnell, Emmett J Scanlan, Brian O’Driscoll, Angela Scanlon, Vogue Willliams, Dara Ó Briain and Aidan Gillen.
Sisk and Sons won the Building Britain Award 2026
Scroll down for all the pictures from the night…
Actress Lisa Dwan presented an award on the night (Pics: Chris Egan)
Amber Wilson greets her sister Vougue Williams on stage (Pics: Chris Egan)
Award Winners, Gloria Hunniford and Daniel O'Donnell (Pics: Chris Egan)
Brain O'Driscoll was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Sport (Pic: Chris Egan)
Daniel O Donnell gets the Irish Post Party underway in London
Daniel O' Donnell performs with The Tumbling Paddies (Pic: Chris Egan)
Emmett J Scanlon wins the Irish Post Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Award (Pic: Chris Egan)
Irish Journalist, Presenter and Newsreader, Elaine Crowley
John Sisk and Sons, Building Britain 2026 award winners
Master of Ceremonies for the Irish Post Awards, Ryan Tubridy
Outstanding Contribution to Community Award Winner, Gloria Hunniford
Publisher of The Irish Post Elgin Loane
The Irish Post Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting Award Winner, Angela Scanlon
The Irish Post Outstanding Contribution to Comedy Award Winner, Dara O'Briain
The Irish Post Outstanding Contribution to Media Award Winner, Vogue Williams
The Irish POst Outstanding Contribution to TV Drama award winner, Aidan Gillen
The Tumbling Paddies (Pics: Chris Egan)
Actress, Clare Dunne
One moment please...