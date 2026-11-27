GLITZ and glamour was the order of the day as the Irish Post Awards 2026 got underway in London.

The annual event returned to the capital last night, where more than 1000 members of the Irish community in Britain came out to enjoy a night celebrating Irish success stories.

Nine awards were handed out at the glittering event held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane.

Host Ryan Tubridy was the master of ceremonies for the night, ably assisted by co-host Lisa McHugh.

Irish Post Publisher Elgin Loane welcomed all those who gathered for the event, which also included performances by Country star Claudia Buckley, singer Jessica Sweetman, The Tumbling Paddies and The Craicheads.

Award winners on the night included Gloria Hunniford, Daniel O’Donnell, Emmett J Scanlan, Brian O’Driscoll, Angela Scanlon, Vogue Willliams, Dara Ó Briain and Aidan Gillen.

Sisk and Sons won the Building Britain Award 2026