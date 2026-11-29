A RUGBY club has paid tribute to one of its members who sadly died following a house fire in Co. Tyrone.

Omagh Accies RFC described James 'Jimmy' Carberry as 'a truly unique character'.

Mr Carberry, who was aged in his 80s, passed away following the fire at Crevenagh Downs in Omagh at around 3.40pm on Thursday.

"Upon arrival officers entered the property," read a PSNI statement.

"The man was then removed from the house and given CPR by attending police and other emergency service personnel however tragically he did not survive."

Omagh Accies said Mr Carberry's association with the club had spanned more than five decades, during which he served as a player, President, PRO and Honorary Secretary.

"His years of voluntary service and unwavering loyalty to the Accies were a testament to his love of the club," added a statement.

'Remarkable legacy'

"Jimmy was a truly unique character within Omagh Rugby Club. His quick wit, unmistakable sense of humour and honest delivery endeared him to generations of Accies.

"You were never left in any doubt as to what Jimmy was thinking and there was rarely a dull moment in his company.

"They certainly broke the mould after Jimmy. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of service, friendship and countless fond memories.

"The club is all the richer for having had him as part of its story, and he will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"On behalf of all at Omagh Accies RFC, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Jimmy's family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

"Rest easy, Jimmy."

The PSNI has said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.

Mr Carberry's funeral is due to take place at St Columba's Parish Church in Omagh on Wednesday, December 2.

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