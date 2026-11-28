BY THE time Jimmy MacCarthy made his first album in 1991, some of its songs already had lives of their own.

The man who became a stable lad at the age of 15, and who busked on the streets of London, was already on his way in the music business.

Christy Moore had made Ride On the title track of his 1984 album, and Mary Black did the same with No Frontiers five years later.

On The Song of the Singing Horseman, listeners were able to hear what the man who wrote them did with them, how he interpreted those songs. It was something of a revelation — and remains so today.

Ride On is probably MacCarthy’s best-known composition. In Moore’s recording, the picked guitar keeps circling through the same three chords as he sings the farewell in a low, steady voice. There’s a small but telling difference in the last verse. Moore’s singer looks for a spark in the dark, while MacCarthy’s remembers the smile of the person who’s gone.

The narrator in Christy Moore’s song is still searching: “And look for a spark that lights the dark”. The other has a memory to hold on to.

MacCarthy wrote the song while waiting for a lift to a gig on Cork’s Barrack Street, and took its title from a shout he knew from the training gallops. That horse is so precisely drawn you can almost see it, right down to its height and the rider’s light hands.

Then comes the image of a claw dragged across the belly, which MacCarthy reckoned was what drew Moore to the song in the first place. It’s a shock in a melody that’s easy to sing, and it gives the casual goodbye in the chorus its sting.

MacCarthy left school at 15 without any formal educational qualifications, and became a stable boy at Vincent O'Brien's spread in Ballydoyle. After five years between Tipperary and Newmarket, Jimmy returned home to help his father, whose ill health had resulted in the closure of his business.

Then, like so many of us, he upped sticks and headed for London. He made a living doing gigs in pubs — Irish pubs in London were thriving at the time. His ‘live performances’ also included busking on the streets of London and doing occasional concerts, opening for other singers' gigs in Ireland.

Thirty-five years on from the first release of his album, Dolphin Music has reissued the album on CD and limited-edition white vinyl. The LP comes with notes by MacCarthy about the making of the record, which also includes his own versions of Mystic Lipstick, The Bright Blue Rose and Missing You.

For Irish listeners in Britain, Missing You may be the song that hits closest to home.

Its narrator leaves Ireland in search of work and finds himself lonely in London. Piccadilly’s neon and a bitter night under Charing Cross Bridge give the song its geography.

In December 1989, Christy Moore sang it on The Late Late Show, where Gay Byrne introduced it with a thought for the families whose sons and daughters wouldnt make it home for Christmas.

Born in Macroom and raised in Cork city, MacCarthy played alongside guitarist Declan Sinnott in Southpaw before releasing his first solo single, Miles of Eyes, in 1981.

He went on to make four solo albums, while other singers kept finding songs of his they wanted to record. Maura OConnell recorded Mystic Lipstick, and No Frontiers travelled far enough to be recorded in Danish by Anne Dorte Michelsen.

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