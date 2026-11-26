FIRST-LOOK images have been released showing Anna Friel in a new BBC drama based on the bestselling book Dreamland.

The Rochdale-born actor, whose father hails from Belfast, is among the cast of The Dream Lands.

Based on Rosa Rankin-Gee's acclaimed 2021 novel Dreamland, the series has been adapted by BAFTA award-winning writer Kayleigh Llewellyn, who “delivers a gripping and intense journey driven by love, hope, and an unyielding will to survive” a BBC spokesperson said this week as stills from the production were released.

The six-part series also features Pascale Kann and Connor Swindells.

“The Dream Lands is a thrilling voyage of romantic awakening and self-discovery, telling the story of a defiant community fighting back, and of the enduring power of love and hope in a world spinning out of control,” the spokesperson explained.

“Set in a near-future Margate against a backdrop of soaring inequality, The Dream Lands follows Chance, a young woman who falls into an intoxicating first love while being forced to fight for her family and friends’ survival in a world that’s crumbling around her," they add.

“It’s 2039 and temperatures are soaring, seas are rising, and the political climate is equally as menacing.

“Chance is living a life of petty crime just to get by, when her community is singled out for a government rejuvenation scheme, promising to bring her coastal town back to life.

"When Chance falls in love with Franky – a new girl in town with ties to the establishment, Chance and those closest to her are forced to question if all is as it seems.”

Co-produced by Sister Pictures and Universal Global Television, filming has now wrapped on location across Margate and Bristol.

The Dream Land is set to launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next year.

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