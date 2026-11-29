KEITH ANDREWS has described Brentford's first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 89 years a 'a special day'.

Callum Wilson had the Bees 2-0 up at half-time in Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge of the Red Devils before Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade added two more after the break.

The 4-0 victory lifts Brentford into the European places while United stay in 19th place and will be bottom if Crystal Palace beat Hull later on Sunday.

Speaking to club media after the game, former Ireland international Andrews praised his team for drowning out the noise surrounding Pochettino's home debut.

"It's just a special day, I'm so proud of the group, the bravery we showed," he told Brentford FC.

"There was a lot of noise around this game, Mauricio's first home game, so I was very keen for us to focus on us, make sure we felt like us, play with bravery.

"It's just about 11 players going against 11 players, just block out all the rest of it and I thought we did that brilliantly.

"We were clinical in the first half, we could have played with a little bit more conviction when we got into attacking areas.

"In the second half I thought we managed the game brilliantly and looked really dangerous."

Andrews impact

There were a few eyebrows raised when Andrews — who scored three goals in 35 appearances for Ireland — was appointed to succeed Thomas Frank as Brentford boss last summer.

However, after being promoted from set piece coach to his first senior management role, the Dubliner has been a resounding success.

While his predecessor failed to see out the season at Tottenham Hotspur, Andrews led Brentford to ninth place, their joint highest Premier League finish.

His success was even more impressive considering he achieved it without influential pair Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, who were sold before the start of the season to Manchester United and Newcastle respectively.

The club's best ever top flight finish was fifth back in the 1935-36 season, with Brentford — the league's second highest scorers — currently occupying that spot this term.

You have to go almost as far back for their last win at Old Trafford, a 3-1 win the following season in February 1937.

Ominously for Manchester United, that campaign ended with their relegation to the second tier.

For Brentford though, Andrews is aiming to continue the club's upward progression, having only made their Premier League debut in 2021-22.

"I just think it's a natural journey that we're on now," he told the club.

"It's not flustering us, we can deal with the jabs that you have to take within this level of the game.

"We grew into the game, we started to get a level of comfort and confidence within it.

"The spirit was there from the first second of the game, as you would imagine and as I expect from us.

"I just enjoyed the maturity of the group today."

Brentford's credentials will be further tested over the next week as they face both Arsenal and Manchester City at the Gtech.

Should Andrews mastermind a result against either or indeed both, he'll have pundits talking about the Bees in the same breath as the two title challengers.

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