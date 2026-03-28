In search of the Doherty clan

IRELAND still has clans.

You can buy maps on tea towels in tourism shops which show you the regions from which old Gaelic family names come.

My crowd, the Dohertys, come from Inishowen, the spear-head shaped peninsula in the far north.

And there are still a lot of us there, so many, in fact, that some people adopt the mother’s maiden name to distinguish themselves from their neighbours.

Then there is the phenomenon of the double-Doherty, a married couple in which each has the same surname...

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