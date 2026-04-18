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Lee Dunne: the rebel writer Ireland tried to silence
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Lee Dunne: the rebel writer Ireland tried to silence

EXACTLY five years ago, the wife of best-selling Irish author Lee Dunne called me to break the news that Lee Dunne had died at the grand old age of 86.

Even though I knew he was nearing the end because our weekly calls had dried up as his health declined from his battle with Alzheimer’s, I was still upset by the news.

Lee faced a lot of uphill battles in his life — abject poverty growing up in the Dublin tenement slums, two failed marriages, and alcoholism...

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