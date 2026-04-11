Martin shows how small nations can lead with decency

THE acclaim Micheál Martin received after his dealing with Donald Trump during the St Patrick’s Day gathering at the White House was well deserved.

I still think he shouldn’t have gone, but he delivered a master class in the power of small nations. The power of irrelevance. He displayed the simple fact that we can stand on the world stage and that our standing can be for something.

The political cleverness and astuteness aside, though, the Taoiseach displayed something much more enduring. Something that Ireland can well be proud of at this present moment.

It is hard to know where to start or where to end when outlining the lows of Donald Trump’s utterances whilst in power. The list could go on and on and then on and on...

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