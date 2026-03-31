Never buy a rabbit for Easter – here’s why

WHILE most look forward to Easter, whether for the religious significance, glut of chocolate, or simply a day off, some brace as the holiday looms: rabbit rescuers.

Whether they work in a council pound or a private rabbit rescue, these tireless workers can predict what’s coming: an influx of abandoned rabbits who were bought as Easter gifts.

Like clockwork, Easter sees an uptick in rabbit purchases, often as gifts for children, and the weeks after Easter see a tsunami of surrenders as people realise that the reality of caring for these complex individuals is different from the fantasy.

Rabbits aren’t toys; they're complex, clever individuals who need and deserve ample attention, lots of space, and a guardian who has done their homework.

While stores and breeders disingenuously market them as “starter pets” for kids, they’re no such thing.

Rabbit advocates have been saying as much for years, yet many still buy rabbits at Easter, putting more pressure on already overflowing shelters.

Even the loveliest kids can be loud and prone to rough play, qualities that pair terribly with easily spooked rabbits who possess sensitive hearing and delicate bones, and whose vital organs sit close to the surface of their skin.

Prey animals, most rabbits abhor being picked up, and while every rabbit is different, most won’t play with you or obey commands.

After their attempts to play with, hold, and otherwise engage a rabbit are thwarted, most kids grow bored with rabbits, and before you know it, Bugs has been relegated to a cage or given away.

Up to 80% of rabbits bought as Easter gifts are abandoned or die within the first year of purchase, when the novelty wears off.

It’s hard to overstate the enormity of the rabbit homelessness crisis. Many rescues report that they are bursting at the seams. And not all unwanted rabbits get handed over to a rescue – many are merely dumped outdoors.

You may remember one headline out of Camlough in 2023, when thirteen rabbits were discovered, freezing, in a cardboard box thrown on the side of the road. Had an already-laboured charity not stepped in, the baby bunnies would have died.

And, because pet shops and breeders are under no legal obligation to desex rabbits before sale, those are just a few of the many unwanted baby bunnies in Ireland and beyond.

It’s not only waning interest and large litters that seal the fate of Easter bunnies. Many people fail to anticipate the work involved in being responsible for a rabbit, with 80% of guardians admitting they only learned how to care for their rabbits after bringing them home.

Rabbits need near-constant monitoring for behaviours that may signal illness and require at least three by two metres to call their own. Curious and clever, rabbits also need lots of enrichment, like toys, forage, and places to hide.

As rescues like to say, “a hutch is not enough”, and it’s not unusual for an under-stimulated bun to chew carpets and wee on any surface they can find.

It’s also a mistake to assume one rabbit will be happy alone.

Rabbits are social animals who naturally favour large family groups, and studies show they value the company of other rabbits as much as they value food. Speaking of food, rabbits have sensitive stomachs, and their diet must be well planned. They also need specialist vet care.

It’s a rare child who diligently cares for a plush rabbit for up to 15 years, so giving them a real one is madness. This Easter, stick to toys and chocolate for kids, and if you decide you can do right by a rabbit when the kids are older, visit your local rescue to save a bonded pair.

Elisa Allen is Vice President of Programmes at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA.