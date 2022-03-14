Festival fever takes hold in Midlands as Birmingham celebrates St Patrick's Day 2022

THE traditional St Patricks day parade and music festival in Birmingham had to undergo a major overall this year thanks to the construction of the national infrastructure project, Highspeed Rail and the Birmingham Metro extension to expand the City's trams links.

With Digbeth's St Patricks parade route all but transformed into a construction site, all attention was focused on bringing together a musical festival showcasing local, national and international bands.

To ensure the St Patricks Day celebrations got off to a traditional start, ahead of the St Patrick's mass At St Ann's Church in the heart of the Irish Quarter, a St Patrick flag was raised outside of the Birmingham Council House on Sunday, March 13.

From there the Birmingham Irish Pipes and Drums made the short walk to the St Pat Rocks Stage to formally open the all-day concert.

First up was Heed, two singing sisters from Birmingham who were then followed by Lampa.

Providing an international flavour to the day, Kerry-formed Irish Folk band Beoga took to the stage.

Despite the heavens opening and the Digbeth crowd having to contend with heavy showers, Beoga kept them dancing before local favourites the Father Teds took to the stage.