Fundraisers riase £18k for service supporting Birmingham’s most vulnerable

A GROUP of Irish fundraisers have handed over an impressive £18,000 cheque to a Birmingham charity serving some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

The women are all long-term supporters of SIFA Fireside, a homeless charity which was founded by Irish nun Sister Sabina in 1980.

The Limerick native led the organisation for nearly forty years, until her death on December 22, 2019, aged 92.

The group raised the money during a successful fundraising event held at Scanlon’s Bar and Club in Acock’s Green.

It was the first fundraising event they have been able to hold in three years due to Covid-19.

Local BBC radio presenter, Bob Brolly volunteered his services as master of ceremonies for the event, which featured a raffle with prizes made up of generous donations from Birmingham’s Selfridges.

Prizes also included a ferry crossing provided by Marie McCarthy from Irish Ferries and a skip from ISL Waste Management, as well as a selection of hampers.

On the night special thanks to Angela Hynes, Barbara Prunty and Agnes Cassidy for organising the event and for their “unwavering support of SIFA Fireside who enable Birmingham’s most marginalised people to live happier, healthier lives”.

Melissa Roche, the Fundraising, Communications and Volunteering Manager at SIFA Fireside said: “We’re forever in gratitude to these ladies who have come up trumps raising much needed funds for SIFA Fireside yet again.

“The determination and hard work to continue raising vital funds for homeless and vulnerably housed people is inspiring.”

She added: “The Irish community are well known for being generous and have been supporting SIFA Fireside since Sister Sabina founded the charity.

“Through all of this support, Sister Sabina’s legacy lives on through their actions.”

The funds received will enable SIFA Fireside to continue supporting homeless and vulnerably housed adults in Birmingham through its prevention, crisis and recovery services.

These services include supporting clients with housing applications, ongoing tenancy advice and improving employability prospects.

SIFA Fireside’s Drop-In Centre also ensures that essential daily needs are met by providing showers, clean clothes, food parcels and hot meals.

To find out more about SIFA Fireside and how you can support them click here.