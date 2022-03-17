Irish Pensioners Choir launch £10k fundraising drive on St Patrick’s Day
Irish Pensioners Choir launch £10k fundraising drive on St Patrick’s Day

The Irish Pensioners Choir wowed the crowds in Trafalgar Square last sunday, at the Mayor of London's St Patrick's Day Festival

THE Irish Pensioners Choir is raising money to record a comeback album after two years spent locked down due to Covid-19.

The choir consists of older Irish emigrants living in London who hail from every part of Ireland.

Earlier this week they brought joy to the 50,000-strong crowd who attended Trafalgar Square for the Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Day Festival.

After a very challenging two years of Covid-19 lockdowns, this group is now “determined to make the most of life and of their Irish music and culture” they confirm.

Maura Haughey, Vice Chair of the Choir, said: “The choir is more than a singing group – it is a community of friends, who look after each other, help each other, and support each other through the hardest of times.

“At our age, we have many challenges and the choir is honestly a lifeline for us all. We have wonderful experiences singing and performing and we want to share this with others through our new album.”

The Irish Pensioners Choir is asking the Irish community and friends to help them rase £10,000 to professionally record the songs of the older generation.

The choir is asking musicians, singers, poets, actors and dancers to record a video of themselves in action and then share the videos on social media with a message dedicating it to the Irish Pensioners Choir and sharing the link to the fundraiser page.

You can donate – and ask your followers to donate - to the fundraiser here.

For more information, or if you can help support the project further, contact Nora Mulready, CEO of the Irish Elderly Advice Network, on [email protected] or 02074280471.

